TALKING FILMS

‘Padmaavat’ is missing the talking parrot from the poem – but it’s in a Mani Kaul erotic film

Hiraman, which is a part of Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s poem ‘Padmavat’, is one naughty bird, as ‘The Cloud Door’ proves.

by 
Anu Aggarwal in The Cloud Door | Regina Ziegler

Mani Kaul’s contribution to the Erotic Tales trilogy from 1994 is based on three sources, including Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s Padmavat. Jayasi’s epic poem, written in 1520, is also the foundation of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s stage production Padmavati in 2008 and the movie Padmaavat, which was released on January 25.

From Jayasi’s Padmavat comes the idea in The Cloud Door of a talking parrot, which says more than it should and stirs up sexual desire and trouble in equal measure. In Jayasi’s poem, the anthropomorphised parrot, named Hiraman, is the pet of the Sinhalese princess Padmavati. Her father orders the bird to be killed because he resents its closeness to his daughter. Instead, the parrot escapes and finds refuge with Ratansen, the ruler of Chittor.

Hiraman fills Ratansen’s ears with descriptions of Padmavati’s beauty. Before Alauddin Khilji, the Delhi Sultanate ruler who invades Chittor to acquire Padmavati, it is Ratansen who is smitten by a woman he hasn’t seen. He finally marries Padmavati, but has to deal with another avian emissary, this time a bird sent by his first wife, Nagmati. Ratansen returns to Chittor with his new bride, but a greater danger awaits them – Khilji’s marauding army, bent on grabbing Chittor’s wealth and its prized jewel, Padmavati.

Hiraman is missing from Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Instead, Ratansen (Shahid Kapoor) meets Padmavati (Deepika Padukone) during a deer hunt.

Murad Ali in The Cloud Door.
Murad Ali in The Cloud Door.

Hiraman is very much present in The Cloud Door. The parrot is the link between princess Kurangi (Anu Aggarwal) and her lover Ratansen (Murad Ali). The bird is teasing Kurangi with naughty talk that her father overhears. His ears on fire, the father tries to have Hiraman killed, but Kurangi lets it loose, and it flies away to Ratansen, carrying the message of Kurangi’s longing. Ratansen sneaks into Kurangi’s palace, where they make love through the night before being discovered by Kurangi’s father and his guards.

The Cloud Door was made along with Susan Seidelman’s The Dutch Master, in which Mira Sorvino’s character disappears into a painting, and Ken Russell’s The Insatiable Mrs. Kirsch, in which a man develops an obsession for a woman he sees at a restaurant. The Cloud Door is the most sensuous of the three films, filled with poetic images (the camerawork is by Anil Mehta), gorgeous music by the Dagar brothers and surprising lashings of humour. The 29-minute film exploits Aggarwal’s sensuality like never before, and the nudity is tasteful and in keeping with the subject matter. The experimental filmmaker’s austerity and rigour are scattered through his documentaries and features, but in The Cloud Door, Kaul created one of his most accessible works.

Murad Ali and Anu Aggarwal in The Cloud Door.
Murad Ali and Anu Aggarwal in The Cloud Door.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.