INTERVIEW

Karthik interview: ‘Nothing else could give me the joy that music gave me’

The multilingual singer on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, AR Rahman, and the importance of being trained in classical music.

by 
Karthik | Zee Tamizh

It’s time for the devotional round on the sets of Zee Tamil’s popular reality music show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. As the first contestant completes a rousing performance, the camera focuses on the judges’ throne a few metres away from the stage. Clad in a blue silk shirt and a dhoti, Tamil singer Karthik joins the crowd and breaks into a round of applause, cheering on the contestant.

The prolific multilingual talent is one of the many finds of music composer AR Rahman. Karthik made his professional debut by singing the backing vocals for a track in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Pukar (2000), which was composed by Rahman. Karthik got his solo break in the Tamil film Star (2001), for which he sang the earworm Adi Nenthikitten. The 37-year-old singer’s collaborations with prominent music composers has only grown since, resulting in a discography that includes Usure Poghudhey from Raavanan (2010), Behka from Ghajini (2008), Anjala from Vaaranam Ayiram (2008) and Aye Sinamika from OK Kanmani (2015). Karthik has also composed soundtracks for films, including Aravaan (2012).

Among his recent compositions is the non-film track Koova, written by Madhan Karky and produced by filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The singer has been judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa alongside musicians Srinivas and Vijay Prakash since the show went on air in October 2017. He had previously judged Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs in 2016. Excerpts from an interview on the sets of the show.

You have been a judge at ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ for two seasons. How has it been so far?
It is absolutely enjoyable because, to start with, it has something to do with music. It is always a joy to watch great talents come out of nowhere and then blow your mind. The whole Zee Tamil team is an amazing bunch of people. Both the the judges, Vijay Prakash and Srinivas, are very dear to me. For me, it is a day off and not a day at work.

Play
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (2017).

Apart from playback singing and judging television shows, you are also active in the independent music scene. You released your first non-film single ‘Koova’ to a warm response.
This was an idea which was burning within me, Gautham Menon and Karky [Madhan Karky]. I have been singing for Gautham’s films since Minnale. We pretty much started out together. I have been singing Karky’s songs, and Karky and Gautham have been working together. At different points of time, we have been meeting each other and we have always wanted to do this.

This was way back in 2011. I wanted to do a song called Idli and Karky wanted to do a song Lungi. These are things that you cannot do in a film. So we actually got down to writing songs. But halfway through, we did not know how to put it out. We did not have a medium to reach out to the masses, like the way it is today.

And now the time has come. We have a nice bunch of songs. In December we kept meeting every other day without an agenda because it was exciting for us to be in the studio.

Play
Koova (2018).

From being a backing vocalist for AR Rahman, you are now one of the go-to singers for many composers.
Singing is what comes naturally to me and something that I totally enjoy doing. When I started doing chorus with Rahman sir, I was still getting out of college. At that point, I was very happy doing that and I didn’t have big aspirations singing the thousands of songs that I have sung today or composing.

I took each day as it came. Music was something that made me very happy right from day one. I figured that nothing else could give me the joy that music gave me. I also think god has been very kind to me. And of course, thanks to Rahman sir. If you get introduced by him, it is like an IIT or IIM stamp on you. You immediately reach a particular stature.

How has the industry changed since you started singing?
A few days back at the India Today Southern Conclave, I was introduced as the youngest veteran around. I thought that was a cool term, because I have been around for too long, but I am still fairly young. I am one of those guys who have transcended the pre-internet era to where it is right now. In 2000, when I started singing, the world was a different place altogether. There were no cell phones. I was walking around with my pager, waiting for phone calls to come.

Even on the technological side, things were far less advanced. The requirements from the composer were a little uni-dimensional. You had to focus exactly on your singing. The issue was about being as precise as you could be.

Today I think you need to be a lot more colourful, equipped and you need to have a personality. You need to offer people something for them to remember you by. And that is not just a tune or a chord. It is a package.

Play
Aye Sinamika from OK Kanmani (2015).

You are a trained classical singer. When did you know that you wanted to work in the entertainment industry?
It happened really late in my life. I woke up to it when I was 16, when I took part in the reality show Patuku Pattu. That was the life-altering moment for me. When you typically compare with musicians, who are in the industry from a very young age, I do not have any of those things. Which is why I think life is a bonus. It somewhere kind of walked into my life and I embraced it with all the love that I had.

Did your classical music training help?
Absolutely. It is very simple. You can be a genius or a prodigy and you need not know the language of classical music and you can get away with it. But on a bad day, this kind of helps you.

If I know classical music, I can communicate much more and better with the musicians around. It is just a matter of knowing your job better. Be it Hindustani, Carnatic or Western classical, be it any genre, there is so much to explore.

I always say, learn classical music and learn an instrument. I play the piano.

Your discography includes numerous tracks in different languages. Which composer has been the best to work with?
It is very tough to choose. There are so many languages, so many cultures. Each guy comes from a different state with his own ideas. It is a trip, and there are so many beautiful trips. It is a very emotional exchange of ideas.

It is not just about walking into a studio, taking a song and vomiting it out. It is about understanding where he is coming from and making him happy, making myself happy.

But I have always been a big fan of Rahman sir. My dream was to meet him once in life. I will stick to that because I can never progress past that. I am still a fan boy when I meet him and work with him today.

Which of your songs have challenged you the most?
Usure Pogadhe from Raavanan [directed by Mani Ratnam]. It is a great tune and has great lyrics. I remember the recording session when Mani sir explained how he wanted the passion and the aggression for the song. It was a very interesting challenge. The song is very dear to me as it won me a Filmfare and a lot of other awards.

Play
Usure Pogudhe from Raavanan (2010).

What draws you to a song and what makes you turn down a tune?
It could be anything: the emotion, the tune, the arrangement, the lyrics. Or, it could just be that day. There are no rules because it is that moment and sometimes the magic just happens.

Initially I had to turn down a few, because they were lyrics that I wouldn’t subscribe to at that point of time. I would not call them vulgar, because it is very subjective. What is vulgar to me need not be vulgar to a lot of people. I would politely tell them that I was not comfortable.

You have worked with prominent directors, including Mani Ratnam. How involved are filmmakers when it comes to recording songs?
For the song Anjala from Vaaranam Aayiram, I actually got three inputs from three people at the same time. Harris [Jayaraj] wanted me to render it with a lot of energy. And Thamarai ma’am [the song’s lyricist] told me that I needed to understand the lyrics more. And Gautham told me to keep it local.

The guy was an urban guy, so I could not go all out local. There was a fine balance between sounding local and not sounding local and sounding loud, but sounding a little melancholic. All these directors are big for a reason. It is for the clarity that they have when they create something.

Play
Anjala from Varanam Aayiram (2008).

Will you be composing more tunes?
Gautham, Karky and I have lined up a few more songs. There is going to be lots of singing in different languages. I am also working in Mumbai now. I have a couple of collaborations abroad as well.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.