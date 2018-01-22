Entertainment News

Shooting begins on Sonam and Anil Kapoor’s first movie together, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’

Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla also star in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s directorial debut.

by 
Sonam and Anil Kapoor in an advertisement for Mastercard. | Tangus Films Production

Shelly Chopra Dhar’s directorial debut Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, where father-daughter duo Anil and Sonam Kapoor will be seen together on the big screen for the first time, began production in Patiala on Wednesday. Dhar is the sister of Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who has produced the film.

The movie’s title comes from a hit song of the same name from Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1994 period drama 1942: A Love Story, which also starred Anil Kapoor.

Juhi Chawla, who has co-starred with Anil Kapoor in several films, appears in in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Rajkummar Rao will reportedly play Sonam Kapoor’s love interest while television actress Madhu Malti has been cast as Anil Kapoor’s mother.

Rao was previously seen alongside Sonam Kapoor in the 2015 film Dolly Ki Doli. He will also be seen with Anil Kapoor in Atul Manjrekar’s Fanne Khan, scheduled to be released on June 15.

The senior Kapoor has two other releases in 2018 – Indra Kumar’s comedy Total Dhamaal and Remo D’Souza’s thriller Race 3, expected to be released at the end of the year. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in R Balki’s Pad Man, which will be released on February 9, Shashanka Ghosh’s Veere Di Wedding (June 1) and Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt untitled biopic, out on June 29.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
