Entertainment News

Jignesh Mevani has a cameo in Pa Ranjith’s next Tamil movie

‘The Indian Express’ reports on the Dalit leader’s screen debut.

by 
Jignesh Mevani/Twitter

Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani will appear in a Tamil film directed by Pa Ranjith, The Indian Express reported. Mevani will be seen in a cameo role that “suits his persona”, Ranjith told the newspaper. “I met him (Mevani) on Pongal (January 14) when he was visiting Chennai. I will be offering him a cameo role in my next movie as it was wonderful meeting a young leader like him. We spoke about various issues including Dalit rights and the ongoing movement,” the director said.

Mevani said that he had asked Ranjith if he could appear in the director’s next film. “I am very excited about the idea of doing a cameo in his movie,” he told The Indian Express. “I brought up the topic and even Ranjith approved it. I was honoured to celebrate Pongal with the director. He is one of the most humble persons I have known.”

Ranjith made his debut as a director in 2012 with Attakathi, and earned critical acclaim with his political drama Madras (2014). In 2016, he directed the Rajnikanth-starrer Kabali, which was a box office success.

Earlier this year, Ranjith’s organisation Neelam Cultural Centre collaborated with the label Madras Records to form a 19-member band called Casteless Collective. “This is a collective that is without caste, that aims to eliminate caste and religious discrimination through music,” Ranjith told Scroll.in. Casteless Collective put together songs about several issues such as reservation, manual scavenging and the agrarian crisis.

The director told The Indian Express that he believes in the notion of art as a movement. “I wanted to come to Una for taking part in the movement against the flogging of Dalit youths (allegedly by gau rakhshaks), and was following the details of the agitation. But I could not make it as I was tied up with work,” he said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.