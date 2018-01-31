on the actor's trail

‘A dancer with a sword’: Jim Sarbh on his scene-stealing Malik Kafur in ‘Padmaavat’

The 30-year-old actor plays Alauddin Khilji’s homosexual slave-general in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blockbuster.

by 
Jim Sarbh | Photo credit: Pretika Menon

There are not one but two tales of unrequited passion in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The second one is more interesting – Khilji’s slave-general Malik Kafur’s ardour for his master.

Kafur, played with aplomb by Jim Sarbh, makes an impression in his introductory scene. Covered from head to toe in a white silk robe, he is a gift to Khilji by his uncle. Khilji puts Kafur through a loyalty test that the slave passes with such finesse that Khilji turns frantic with excitement.

Kafur’s passions run deeper – he is as much in love with Khilji as the Delhi Sultanate ruler is with the idea of the queen Padmavati. Kafur’s longing for Khilji finds expression in several scenes, and Sarbh’s performance ensures that the character lingers in the memory as much as the leads.

Sarbh made a stunning debut as a Palestinian hijacker in Neerja in 2016. The 30-year-old actor has been in A Death in the Gunj (2017) and Raabta (2017), has a role in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic, and plays the lead in Aditya Vikram Sengupta’s independent movie Jonaki, which has been premiered at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam. Excerpts from an interview.

What made you agree to play Malik Kafur in ‘Padmaavat’?
I found the character complex, fascinating, dangerous and quite funny in his expression of dissent or jealousy. Sanjay sir obviously seemed to truly love this character, and I could see very clearly the potential this character had. Kafur is the only one who had the opportunity to oppose, even subtly, the inimitable Alauddin Khilji, who was, to me, the meatiest, most interesting character in the script.

Malik Kafur is a complex character – deceitful and vulnerable, cruel but also fiercely loyal. How did you prepare for the role?
I thought of him as a warrior, but not a Hulk Smash kind of warrior, more like a dancer with a sword: extremely efficient, graceful, and deadly. I thought of Alauddin as a giant, grizzled tiger, and Malik Kafur as his little black panther.

Play
Padmaavat (2018).

Kafur has an almost ballet-like grace in the movie – he moves as though he were in a musical production.
Yes, I was trying to keep him fierce and graceful, which is very much the spirit of a ballerina, I suppose. However, I was not thinking of him balletically, more just trying to add grace, flourish and efficiency to his movements.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is supposedly very challenging to work with. What was your experience?
I thoroughly enjoyed working with him, for everything that I would learn.

It has taught me all the basic things that a film actor should know how to manipulate, things that I sadly did not: eyeline, the magnification of the frame, the power of imagination, the awareness of the camera.

Specifically, however, it has helped me to understand precision: that there is a beat to the scene, and the line has to come at that beat, and you have to find the way to make it come at that beat, you must find the motivation, you must find the way so that it appears natural, and once you know, you really know, the beat of the scene, then you can play around with slightly early, or slightly late, to surprising effect. But first you must find the beat.

He has helped me think of economy of gesture: extra is only necessary if it is absolutely necessary, otherwise see how simply you can convey your point.

He always pushes you to dig to find hidden layers in a scene: he is extremely improvisational by nature, and if he appreciates what you bring to the scene, he is ready to restructure the scene accordingly, from the lines, to the camera set up. Therefore, if you can find a new way to approach something, he often incorporates it into the scene, in addition of course to throwing new things at you that you might not have considered: often this new addition becomes the fulcrum of the scene, and through it, you can find different ways to express an otherwise fairly straightforward scene.

All your scenes in the film except one are with Ranveer Singh. How did you play off against him?
Ranveer is a wonderful co-actor, the kind of actor with whom one is always hoping to strike magic. Sometimes we did, sometimes we didn’t, but the attempt was always there. I felt my character could easily understand his principles, because I was a version of him, just born in very different circumstances. Kafur was also extremely ambitious, dangerous, and was not bound by the same morals and scruples as the people around them. A good pair of sociopaths.

Play
Binte Dil, Padmaavat.

‘Binte Dil’ is really your song – it expresses Kafur’s love through coded lyrics.
All I did was try to match the emotion in the extremely soaring lyrics voiced by Arijit Singh, and as Sanjay sir once told me after he heard the song: lip syncing to this is an actors’ nightmare.

Using Khilji’s obsession with Padmavati, Malik Kafur could express his own love.

What have you heard from viewers about your performance?
They seem to dig it.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Is your dependence on your maid a decade too outdated?

Home appliances have become more sophisticated and custom-designed to meet the needs of the Indian consumer.

Behind every smooth-running household is usually a domestic help. The maid has been a boon - after all, its she who takes care of the food, dirty dishes, the dusty floor and the piling laundry. She shares the burden of chores that fall upon homemakers and working professionals alike.

But domestic helps don’t come without stress and need some supervision. Since most domestic helps work at several households, the time crunch often causes a lot to be desired from their service. Dipali is very particular about her kitchen operations and repeatedly finds herself insisting on proper scrubbing to remove stains from hard to reach areas like grooves, handles etc. Vibha, meanwhile, struggles with getting her domestic help to spend an extra few minutes on proper rinsing. She doesn’t want her family eating out of utensils containing residual soap traces. Gargi has resorted to saving fragile dishes for a more delicate rinse later with her own hands, having had one too many experiences with broken crockery. All of them keep only a part of their detergent reserves by the sink to avoid wastage. While they are grateful for all the help they get, they resent the hovering around to ensure their instructions are being followed.

For working professionals trying to achieve work-life balance, this means they aren’t quite free from domestic responsibilities. Supervision eats into their free time and confrontations over their grievances get more and more stressful. The search for a replacement is so daunting that most are grateful they have at least some help at home.

But why are domestic helps still relied on to perform a whole host of household tasks when labour-saving alternatives for some chores have been available for several years?

Take hand washing of dishes for example. Alternatives to this have been around decades - but there has always been a deep distrust of dishwashers among Indian homeowners. Despite the hassles of a domestic help, it is widely believed that a dishwasher simply cannot match up to the friction of a scrubber and soap driven by a pair of determined hands. “Ever seen a recently cooked-in kadhai?”, “Dishwashers are too foreign to be able to deal with a kadhai”, “What’s the point of pre-rinsing?”…and so on. The misconceptions about dishwashers still linger.

While these concerns weren’t unfounded once, the current generation of dishwashers have evolved greatly. Take the pre-rinsing myth for example. Modern dishwashers do not require pre-rinsing at all, further reducing human effort. Dishwashers also consume a fraction of the amount of water used in manual washing – maids commonly leave the tap running during the entire time they wash dishes leading to a lot of wastage. Dishwashers have also become quite versatile and allow for greater flexibility. Lighter loads and quicker time cycles are a possibility now - useful options for the busy professionals. The maximum gains are on the hygiene front. Eliminating the need for scrubbers and cleaning sponges, which are known bacteria hotbeds, dishwashers effectively sanitise the utensils by heating water to temperatures starting at 40C. The biggest myth, perhaps, surrounds the cost-effectiveness of dishwashers. They actually utilise much less energy than is commonly thought, between 1-1.05 kW/wash, and ought to ease any concerns about spikes in the electricity bill.

But what good is a dishwasher in an Indian kitchen if it can’t do justice to a soiled kadhai? Dishwashers, such as the range offered by Bosch, are in fact fast adapting to the unique needs of Indian cooking. The hallowed pair of hands are replaced by several programmes, most notably the Intensive Kadhai programme which uses increased water pressure to tackle stubborn oil and masala stains that are the mainstay of Indian cooking.

On the other hand, the HalfLoad option allows for fewer, lightly soiled utensils to be washed for when you desperately wish to check off the minor tasks on the to-do list. Bosch dishwashers have also been designed keeping Indian utensils in mind. The spacious baskets can accommodate bulky kadhais, tavaas, patilas and pressure cookers, as well as other stainless-steel utensils, microwave-safe plastic, melamine, ceramic and glassware from your kitchen arsenal.

With Bosch dishwashers, you get spotlessly clean and dry kitchenware, making the oily sheen, discoloured vessels and residual soap traces a memory of the past. With the chore of dishwashing reduced to just the loading of dishes, you can use your time previously spent on washing dishes or supervising your maid to activities you really care about; and all this along with noiseless operation, and water and energy savings. Opt for a life of #NoMoreDishStress with Bosch dishwashers. Click here to learn more. To schedule a dishwasher demo, call 1-800-266-1880.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.