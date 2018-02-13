Ethan Hawke will star as Nikola Tesla in a biopic on the famed inventor and electricity pioneer, according to reports. Directed by Michael Almereyda, Tesla will chart the American-Serbian engineer and physicist’s personal and public journey, including his creation of an alternating current electric system and his bitter rivalry with physicist Thomas Edison, said The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be introduced by Millennium Media at the European Film Market in Berlin later this week.

Tesla marks Hawke’s third collaboration with Almereyda after Hamlet (2000) and Cymbeline (2014). This was reportedly Almereyda’s first-ever movie script, but he updated it while making the 2017 sci-fi drama Marjorie Prime.

The Serbia-born inventor has been previously played by Nicholas Hoult in 2017’s The Current War and David Bowie in Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige (2006).