A biopic on the life of Swedish chemist and inventor Alfred Nobel is in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will chronicle the story of Nobel’s battle to establish the Peace Prize. Nobel decided to institute the award after he was condemned for profiting from the sales of weapons. Owner of arms manufacturing company Bofors, Nobel was most well known for inventing dynamite.

Titled Nobel, the biopic will be made by Neal Moritz, who has previously produced popular films like such as Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), I am Legend (2007), and several Fast and the Furious movies. The film will be written by Paul Waters, who has previously worked on television series The Darkness Within and Sarah in United Kingdom.