On Thursday, what is being billed as India’s first radio festival will be held in New Delhi to mark World Radio Day. The Radio Festival has been organised by the International Association of Women in Radio and Television in partnership with UNESCO.

The event, conceived by the association’s Managing Trustee Archana Kapoor, aims to bring together radio professionals, podcasters and other digital audio programmers. It will be held at the UNESCO House in New Delhi from 9 am and is open to all.

The event will include a key note address by Doordarshan Director General Supriya Sahu, several panel discussions, and a stand-up comedy performance by radio jockeys Ashish and Kisna. Apart from touching on the theme for World Radio Day 2018 – radio and sports – the festival will also examine the potential of the medium as a platform for social change, ways to make it more creative and will trace the journey of music on the radio.

The Radio Festival will feature a special address by Padma Shri recipient and athlete Deepa Malik, and audience interactions with RJs from Fever FM, Red FM and Radio Mirchi.