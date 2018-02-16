Karthik Subbaraj’s Mercury, described by the makers as a “silent thriller”, will be released on April 13, the director announced on Twitter on Thursday. Subbaraj shared a poster of the film featuring the Mercury gender symbol, which conventionally denotes an intersex person.

A no-language film, Mercury features Prabhu Deva, Sanath Reddy, Deepak Paramesh, Indhuja, and Remya Nambeesan in the lead roles.

#MERCURY - A silent thriller, My 4th feature film as writer-director is all set to Rise & am so excited to show it to you all...



A No-Language film releasing in All languages on Friday the 13th April 2018... 😊@PDdancing @Music_Santhosh @DOP_tirru@penmovies @stonebenchfilms pic.twitter.com/41jFamQEUF — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) February 15, 2018

Subbaraj’s debut feature film as a director was the 2012 low-budget thriller Pizza, which was later dubbed into Telugu and remade in Kannada, Hindi and Bengali. He acquired critical acclaim with his 2014 film Jigarthanda featuring Siddharth, Lakshmi Menon, Bobby Simha and Karunakaran.