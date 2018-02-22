Streaming platform ALTBalaji has announced a 10-episode web series titled Gandi Baat, featuring stories from rural India.

“Each episode will tell a different story about relationships and taboos,” read a statement released by Alt Balaji. “It will explore topics and stories that exist in every section of the society but are never spoken about or discussed openly.”

The channel said the series will be in the form of an anthology, with stories based on “true rumours”, but has not elaborated upon that further, or given more details of the show.

Gandi Baat joins a list of 15 original shows produced and hosted by Alt Balaji.