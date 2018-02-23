Streaming platform Netflix released first–look photographs from its upcoming original series Sacred Games, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, on Friday.

Based on Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name, the series, reportedly comprising eight-hour episodes, boasts of a cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. Khan plays Sartaj Singh, a seasoned Mumbai police officer who receives a tip to capture gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui). “As the stakes mount and Sartaj seeks knowledge of his prey, it becomes clear that the game the two players thought they were engaged in is, in fact, part of a much larger scenario, one that expands beyond the city,” a press release said.

Netflix has not announced the broadcast date yet.

Radhika Apte in Sacred Games.