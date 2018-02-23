The soon-to-be-released Blu-ray version of Thor: Ragnarok has an extended scene that is the perfect Jeff Goldblum moment, revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

The scene is part of the deleted sections portion of the version and shows Grandmaster (Goldblum) agonising over people who are slow to understand signs and gestures.

His rant begins right after he sends Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Valkyrie (Tess Thompson) to find Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). After giving them the instructions, he shoos them away by waving his hands. Loki and Vaklyrie take a moment to get the cue to leave. This prompts a rant from Grandmaster about the validity of universal gestures and how annoying it is when people don’t understand them.

Here is another deleted scene from the movie, featuring more grandstanding by the Grandmaster.