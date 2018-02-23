One can never get enough of Prabhudeva’s dance-themed movies, it seems. The teaser of his next film, Vijay’s Lakshmi, has the choreographer, actor and director play an ace dancer who finds and trains a protege worthy of challenging her teacher. Ditya Bhande, the 2016 winner of Sony television’s reality show Super Dancer, plays the lead role.

A number of elements from Prabhudeva’s previous films, especially ABCD, emerge in this one too: dance-offs, reality shows and street dancing.

The cast includes Aishwarya Rajesh, Karunakaran, Kovai Sarala and Salman Yusuff Khan. No release date has been announced yet.