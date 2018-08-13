Tribute

From a slithering snake-woman to jive queen, Sridevi perfected dance in Indian cinema

Sridevi’s comic timing and dancing often combined to electrifying effect in movies across languages.

Sridevi in Chandni | Yash Raj Films

In a 2011 episode of her dance tutorial show Nachle Ve, Hindi film choreographer Saroj Khan recreated Sridevi’s performance in the song Mere Haathon Mein from Chandni (1989). “This song is very special to me in my career because every time I listen to the song, only Sridevi’s beautiful dance comes to mind,” said Khan, who choreographed the track.

In a career spanning 50 years, Sridevi was widely praised for her impeccable body language and comic timing as well as her nifty footwork. From dreamy sequences to romantic twirls on mountain-tops, Sridevi mastered them all. Her performance elevated songs across Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam films. Here’s a short list, by no means exhaustive, of the dancing queen’s most memorable performances.

In Ilaiyaraaja’s peppy song Hey Padal Ondru from Priya (1978), Rajinikanth and Sridevi pretend to be king and queen. While the movements are simple, the song is one of the earliest testimonies to the actress’s grace and expressiveness. “Minnal undhan penmai, ennai thaakum aayudham: Your femininity is a lightening, and also a weapon that strikes me,” Rajinikanth sings as Sridevi glides, as do her eyes.

Hey Padal Ondru, Priya (1978).

Sridevi’s dancing prowess is hardly limited to her swift footwork. In a beautiful conversational song from K Balachander’s Varumaiyin Niram Sivappu (1980), every part of Sridevi’s face dances, competing with every move by Kamal Haasan, her frequent on-screen partner.

Sippi Irukkuthu, Varumaiyin Niram Sivappu (1980).

The actress has also had a fair share of quirky, over-the-top songs in Telugu movies. Namaste Suswagatham from the Krishna-starrer Kirai Kotigadu (1983) is among them. Even when the duo prance in slow motion for much of the song, the actress does it in style.

Namaste Suswagatham, Kirai Kotigadu (1983).

This is another duet with Rajinikanth, but Sridevi is the centre of attention. In Devi Devi from Naan Adimai Illai (1986), the duo dance to SP Balasubrahmanyam and Janaki’s melodious vocals and romance against the backdrop of waterfalls and lush meadows. The highlight: a jig atop massive Yashica cameras, a nod to the protagonist’s profession.

Devi Devi, Naan Adimai Illai (1986).

Who can forget the grey and menacing eyes of Sridevi’s snake-woman glowering at a horror-struck Amrish Puri in Main Teri Dushman from Nagina (1986)? Clad in sparkling white, Sridevi slithers across the floor as Puri’s snake charmer fails to tame her force.

Main Teri Dushman, Nagina (1986).

Hawa Hawai from Shekhar Kapur’s Mr India (1987) is one of Sridevi’s most popular songs. The zesty number brings out the crackling combination of Sridevi’s comedic timing and her effortless movements. Though it has inspired numerous remixes over the years, the original earworm remains miles ahead.

Hawa Hawai, Mr India (1987).

The rain-drenched Na Jaane from Pankaj Parashar’s Chaalbaaz (1989) channels the best traditions of music videos. Sridevi creates a big splash in a transparent raincoat, jiving around with infectious glee that rubs off on her co-star, Sunny Deol.

Na Jaane, Chaalbaaz (1989).

The seductive Anmayi Muddu Ivvande from the Venkatesh-starrer Kshana Kshanam (1991) features the actress in captivating form. Sridevi infuses energy into this slow-paced song by swerving and canoodling in rain, steam and storm, adorned in monochrome sarees.

Ammayi Muddu Ivvande, Kshana Kshanam (1991).

“When the peacock sings in the night, it is as if a dagger hits the heart,” Sridevi’s Pallavi says before she goes on to personify the bird in Morni Baga Ma from Lamhe (1991). As she hops around the desert, a mesmerised Anil Kapoor looks on.

Morni Baga Ma, Lamhe (1991).

Sridevi imagines herself as a yearning Radha who is looking out for her Krishna (Arvind Swamy) in Ya Ya Ya Yaadava from the Malayalam film Devaraagam (1996). Sridevi performs solo for much of the song and despite minimal detail in the background, fills the screen with her presence.

Ya Ya Ya Yaadava, Devaraagam (1996).

Another song in which Sridevi does all the talking (and dancing) with her expressions is Main Sasural Nahin Jaaongi from Yash Chopra’s Chandni (1989). The movie is fondly remembered for Sridevi’s brilliant dance sequences in songs such as Mere Haathon Mein and the powerful Tandav routine, but in Main Sasural Nahin Jaoongi, the actress does all the heavy-lifting with her face. Clad in a salwaar kameez in her signature shocking pink, Sridevi’s Chandni masters the art of parody by squinting and squirming.

Main Sasural Nahin, Chandni (1989).

Dance? Who, me? Shashi, the shy housewife with hidden reserves of determination, initially demurs from joining revellers at the wedding in New York City for which she has left her home in Pune and enrolled in English speaking classes. When she finally decides to, it is with the same rectitude and grace that she has tackled the intricacies of English grammar and the affections of a French classmate. Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish (2012) marked Sridevi’s return to the screen after a lengthy absence, and it now ranks as one of the best tributes to a woman who came magically alive on the screen and departed a bit too early.

Navrai Majhi, English Vinglish (2012).
Swara Bhasker: Sharp objects has to be on the radar of every woman who is tired of being “nice”

The actress weighs in on what she loves about the show.

This article has been written by award-winning actor Swara Bhasker.

All women growing up in India, South Asia, or anywhere in the world frankly; will remember in some form or the other that gentle girlhood admonishing, “Nice girls don’t do that.” I kept recalling that gently reasoned reproach as I watched Sharp Objects (you can catch it on Hotstar Premium). Adapted from the author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel Sharp Objects has been directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who has my heart since he gave us Big Little Lies. It stars the multiple-Oscar nominee Amy Adams, who delivers a searing performance as Camille Preaker; and Patricia Clarkson, who is magnetic as the dominating and dark Adora Crellin. As an actress myself, it felt great to watch a show driven by its female performers.

The series is woven around a troubled, alcohol-dependent, self-harming, female journalist Camille (single and in her thirties incidentally) who returns to the small town of her birth and childhood, Wind Gap, Missouri, to report on two similarly gruesome murders of teenage girls. While the series is a murder mystery, it equally delves into the psychology, not just of the principal characters, but also of the town, and thus a culture as a whole.

There is a lot that impresses in Sharp Objects — the manner in which the storytelling gently unwraps a plot that is dark, disturbing and shocking, the stellar and crafty control that Jean-Marc Vallée exercises on his narrative, the cinematography that is fluid and still manages to suggest that something sinister lurks within Wind Gap, the editing which keeps this narrative languid yet sharp and consistently evokes a haunting sensation.

Sharp Objects is also liberating (apart from its positive performance on Bechdel parameters) as content — for female actors and for audiences in giving us female centric and female driven shows that do not bear the burden of providing either role-models or even uplifting messages. 

Instead, it presents a world where women are dangerous and dysfunctional but very real — a world where women are neither pure victims, nor pure aggressors. A world where they occupy the grey areas, complex and contradictory as agents in a power play, in which they control some reigns too.

But to me personally, and perhaps to many young women viewers across the world, what makes Sharp Objects particularly impactful, perhaps almost poignant, is the manner in which it unravels the whole idea, the culture, the entire psychology of that childhood admonishment “Nice girls don’t do that.” Sharp Objects explores the sinister and dark possibilities of what the corollary of that thinking could be.

“Nice girls don’t do that.”

“Who does?”

“Bad girls.”

“So I’m a bad girl.”

“You shouldn’t be a bad girl.”

“Why not?”

“Bad girls get in trouble.”

“What trouble? What happens to bad girls?”

“Bad things.”

“What bad things?”

“Very bad things.”

“How bad?”

“Terrible!!!”

“Like what?”

“Like….”

A point the show makes early on is that both the victims of the introductory brutal murders were not your typically nice girly-girls. Camille, the traumatised protagonist carrying a burden from her past was herself not a nice girl. Amma, her deceptive half-sister manipulates the nice girl act to defy her controlling mother. But perhaps the most incisive critique on the whole ‘Be a nice girl’ culture, in fact the whole ‘nice’ culture — nice folks, nice manners, nice homes, nice towns — comes in the form of Adora’s character and the manner in which beneath the whole veneer of nice, a whole town is complicit in damning secrets and not-so-nice acts. At one point early on in the show, Adora tells her firstborn Camille, with whom she has a strained relationship (to put it mildly), “I just want things to be nice with us but maybe I don’t know how..” Interestingly it is this very notion of ‘nice’ that becomes the most oppressive and deceptive experience of young Camille, and later Amma’s growing years.

This ‘Culture of Nice’ is in fact the pervasive ‘Culture of Silence’ that women all over the world, particularly in India, are all too familiar with. 

It takes different forms, but always towards the same goal — to silence the not-so-nice details of what the experiences; sometimes intimate experiences of women might be. This Culture of Silence is propagated from the child’s earliest experience of being parented by society in general. Amongst the values that girls receive in our early years — apart from those of being obedient, dutiful, respectful, homely — we also receive the twin headed Chimera in the form of shame and guilt.

“Have some shame!”

“Oh for shame!”

“Shameless!”

“Shameful!”

“Ashamed.”

“Do not bring shame upon…”

Different phrases in different languages, but always with the same implication. Shameful things happen to girls who are not nice and that brings ‘shame’ on the family or everyone associated with the girl. And nice folks do not talk about these things. Nice folks go on as if nothing has happened.

It is this culture of silence that women across the world today, are calling out in many different ways. Whether it is the #MeToo movement or a show like Sharp Objects; or on a lighter and happier note, even a film like Veere Di Wedding punctures this culture of silence, quite simply by refusing to be silenced and saying the not-nice things, or depicting the so called ‘unspeakable’ things that could happen to girls. By talking about the unspeakable, you rob it of the power to shame you; you disallow the ‘Culture of Nice’ to erase your experience. You stand up for yourself and you build your own identity.

And this to me is the most liberating aspect of being an actor, and even just a girl at a time when shows like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies (another great show on Hotstar Premium), and films like Veere Di Wedding and Anaarkali Of Aarah are being made.

The next time I hear someone say, “Nice girls don’t do that!”, I know what I’m going to say — I don’t give a shit about nice. I’m just a girl! And that’s okay!

Swara is a an award winning actor of the Hindi film industry. Her last few films, including Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aaraah and Nil Battey Sannata have earned her both critical and commercial success. Swara is an occasional writer of articles and opinion pieces. The occasions are frequent :).

Watch the trailer of Sharp Objects here:

This article was published by the Scroll marketing team with Swara Bhasker on behalf of Hotstar Premium and not by the Scroll editorial team.