Kamal Haasan’s production company Raaj Kamal Films International has denied actor Gautami’s allegation that it owes her money for her work as a costume designer for such films as Vishwaroopam and Dasavathaaram, reported The NewsMinute.

“In a clarification to her allegations about unpaid dues, Raaj Kamal Films International has stated that both Dasavathaaram as well as Vishwaroopam were bankrolled by different production houses and Kamal has nothing to do with her payments in that regard,” said the publication. “While Dasavathaaram was produced by Aascar Ravichandran under his banner Aascar Films, Vishwaroopam was bankrolled by PVP Cinemas, claim sources from RKFI. Seeking evidence regarding the veracity of Gautami’s claims, sources close to Kamal assured that any unpaid dues would be settled if she provided enough proof.”

In a blog posted on Saturday, Gautami, who is also Kamal Haasan’s former partner, had said that his company had withheld her fees for designing the costumes of its many productions.

“During the nearly thirteen years of our life together, the work that I did as Costume Designer was only for films produced by Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), and for films that Mr. Haasan made for other producers,” she wrote. “And this was my primary source of income as my working both in front of and behind the camera in other’s projects was actively discouraged. In addition to this, it grieves me greatly to have to say that as of October 2016, I had salary dues pending right from earlier films like Dasavathaaram, Vishwaroopam, etc.”

The actor also added that persistent efforts to recover her dues had failed.