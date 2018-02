Suresh Triveni’s 2017 hit Tumhari Sulu, about a housewife who becomes a radio jockey, will be remade in Tamil by filmmaker Radha Mohan. Jyothika will step into the part played by Vidya Balan in Triveni’s film. Producer Dhananjayan Govind’s Bofta Media Works will bankroll the project.

We are delighted that our much-loved #TumhariSulu is being remade in #Tamil by G. Dhananjayan of Bofta Media Works India.

All the best, director Radha Mohan and the lovely Jyothika who will step into @vidya_balan's hallowed shoes!@Suriya_offl @TSeries @EllipsisEntt pic.twitter.com/Id5ZutTZWA — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) February 28, 2018

Happy to announce that Director #RadhaMohan and Jo are working together again after #Mozhi Hoping to see the magic repeat. All the best to the entire Team and Producer @dhananjayang sir @BOFTAindia congratulations! — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) February 28, 2018

Radha Mohan had directed Jyothika in 2007 in the romantic comedy Mozhi. Jyothika’s most recent release was Bala’s cop drama Naachiyar.