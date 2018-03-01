In the 2012 animation movie Wreck-It Ralph, director Rich Moore introduced us to the after-work adventures of arcade games characters Ralph (John C Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman). In the trailer for Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, Ralph and Vanellope are back again, but this time, all the action moves to the world wide web.

Ralph and Vanellope leave their games once again when the owner of the arcade plugs everything up to the internet. “Wifi or is it Wifey?” wonders Ralph as the arcade goes online. The world of the internet is baffling and exciting: pop-up ads, contests, online stores with all sorts of things on sale.

The duo also accidentally enter a children’s video game about feeding a kitten and bunny. It goes horribly wrong.