IMAX Corporation and PVR Cinemas have announced five new IMAX screens in India. This announcement takes the total number of IMAX screens in India to 31. Of these, 17 are yet to be opened.

“Our agreement is a direct result of the success of our IMAX box office, which, since 2016, has increased by 50% as the demand for IMAX among moviegoers continues to build,” Ajay Bijli, the managing director and chairman of PVR Cinemas, said.

Richard L Gelfond, the chief operating officer of IMAX, said that India is the fourth largest market in terms of box office. “We also continue to re-master more and more Indian movies, and had record-breaking success with Padmaavat earlier this year,” he said. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat was the fourth local-language IMAX Indian film and the first in the IMAX 3D category.

“Padmaavat is now the company’s highest-grossing Indian release and the third highest-grossing IMAX film overall in the country,” said a press release issued by the company.

PVR has 625 screens in 51 cities in India, including seven IMAX screens in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida.