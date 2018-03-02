“Kaala, kaisa naam hai re?” (What kind of name is Kaala?) asks Nana Patekar’s character as the teaser for Rajinikanth’s Kaala opens. The answer promptly comes from Karikaalan (Rajinikanth), dressed in black and seething with rage. “Kaala is the colour of the labouring poor,” he says.

The teaser for Pa Ranjith’s upcoming film, his second with Rajinikanth after Kabaali (2016), sets the action in the slums of Mumbai where Rajinikanth is the undisputed sunglasses-sporting leader. Santosh Narayanan’s music blares in the background as G Murali grey-tinted frames dedicate themselves to giving Rajinikanth his best entry scenes yet. “A thousand years of silence is enough. Organise, make change, revolt,” declares the song in the teaser before adding “Educate and Agitate”.

Kaala boasts of a huge star cast: Anjali Patil, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Sampath Raj, Sayaji Shinde, Manikandan, Dhileepan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kale and Ramesh Thilak. The movie has been produced by actor Dhanush’s Wunderbar films.