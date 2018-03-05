Mary Poppins is descending from the skies again – this time portrayed by Emily Blunt instead of Julie Andrews.

The teaser for Mary Poppins Returns, directed by Rob Marshall, was released during the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday. A grown-up Jane and Michael Banks (played by Emily Mortimer and Ben Wishaw) are reeling from a tragedy when they are graced by a visit by their favourite magical nanny. The film in set in Depression-era London, around 25 years after the events of the 1964 Mary Poppins, directed by Robert Stevenson. The sequel will be released on December 25.

The movie also stars Meryl Streep as Topsy Turvy Poppins, Mary’s eccentric cousin, Lin Manuel Miranda as Jack the lamplighter. Dick Van Dyke, who played Bert, the chimney cleaner, in the first film, is back in a different role in the sequel.

The cast includes Colin Firth and Angela Lansbury. The movie will be scored by March Shaiman, with original songs by Scott Wittman and Shaiman.