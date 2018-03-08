Shooting film songs

Picture the song: In ‘Tarali Raada Thane Vasantham’, a plea to liberate classical music

The popular song from K Balachander’s ‘Rudraveena’ denounces the belief that art belongs to a particular caste.

Chiranjeevi in Rudraveena | Anjana Productions

In his award-winning Telugu musical drama Rudraveena (1988), K Balachander posed poignant questions that remain relevant. Do Brahmins have a monopoly over the classical arts? Should classical music and dance be confined to designated sacred spaces? What happens if they are taken out of these spaces, into the wild and to the people?

Rudraveena tells the story of a conflict between Carnatic musician Bilahari Ganapathy Sastry (Gemini Ganesan) and his son Surya (Chiranjeevi). Surya reveres his father’s music and aspires to match up to him, but has radically different ideas about the purpose of art and the role of the artist.

A devout Brahmin, Sastry’s worldview is firmly entrenched in his caste. He believes that Carnatic music is too sacred to be sung anywhere and everywhere and belongs to the upper castes, and that artists must dedicate their lives to towards perfecting their skills. For Surya, music or any art is something that lives in, borrows from and responds to society. He is drawn to Lalitha (Shobhana), a Dalit woman who practises Bharatanatyam on a hill when she is refused entry into the temple because of her caste. Surya’s association with Lalitha further alienates Sastry.

A scene that best lays out the conflict is the one in which they are rehearsing for a concert. Sastry sings the refrain of Evari Maata Vinna and asks Surya to repeat after him. In the original tune, the composer Tyagaraja beseeches his god Rama to grant him an appearance. Just as Surya begins to sing, a beggar comes to their house. Sastry fumes when he sees Surya’s concentration waver, but Surya finds it hard to ignore the hungry beggar.

The scene is one of several instances in which Balachander uses music to heighten and highlight the tussle between father and son. All songs in Ilaiyaraaja’s brilliant soundtrack reflect on the central themes of Rudraveena. The track Chuttu Pakkala wonders whether artists can live in a cocoon. In Maanava Seva Drohama, Surya asks the question openly at a concert. But the song that delves deep into the themes is the soothing Tarali Raada Thane Vasantham.

While cycling in the woods, Surya sees a bunch of wood cutters slaving away even as their bodies are giving up on them. Surya runs to an old woodcutter and takes the axe from him. The woodcutters recognise Surya, and request him to sing for them. Surya begins with a traditional Carnatic alapana in Hamsadhwani raga, but finds that the woodcutters are standing around him looking clueless. “Can you sing a good song?” a woodcutter asks innocently.

Ilaiyaraaja begins Tarali Raada with the sound of the axe hitting the tree, then juxtaposes this sound with two axes clashing with each other to create an opening rhythm. The woodcutters pitch in too as Surya sings.

The lyrics, by Sirivennela Seetha Ramasasthry, argue that music cannot solely belong to one community or caste: “Don’t the clouds send rain to the earth when the waves cannot reach the skies; the breeze doesn’t discriminate as it blows; we don’t own anything; if we forget to share what we know, the world will perish.” Tarali Raada allows Surya to take his music to the people and thereby set it free. As he sings aloud, revelling in the beauty of nature, the song liberates him too.

Sastry confronts Surya at the end of the song. “Do you know the raaga of the song you were singing in the woods?” he asks. “Hamsadhwani,” Surya replies. “What you were singing was not Hamsadhwani but Himsadhwani,” Sastry grumbles.

Rudraveena (1988).
Sponsored Content 

The impact of gender equality on the economy is far greater than its badge value

It's time to look at the larger picture.

Pexels

2017 heard voices from across the globe speak up in solidarity for gender equality. Today, with social media as the mega-phone that amplifies the global appeal for equality, the term seems to be suffering from semantic saturation i.e. due to constant repetition, it seems to have lost its meaning.

However, the gender gap is very real. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2017 that studied the parity gap across parameters such as access to health, education, politics and workplace, 2017 has been a bad year with the gender gap widening for the first time since records began in 2006. It pointed out that at the current rate of progress, it will take 100 years to bridge the global gender gap (and 217 years to fill workplace gender divide). The same report found India at 108th position in the Global Gender Gap index, a drop from 87 in 2016.

Before we get into the ways and means of accelerating gender equality at the workplace, let’s take a step back to understand what it stands for. Gender equality is the state in which access to rights and opportunities is unaffected by gender. In other words, it is a state devoid of assumptions and stereotypes that diminish the potential of an individual on the basis of their gender. But to really understand equality, it’s necessary to recognize inequality.

Gender bias at work

Gender norms call for women to take up the bulk of the responsibilities at home, and this puts the onus on women to choose between work or family. Liberian activist Leymah Gbowee, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 asked the men to put a monetary value to all the chores their wives did by estimating how much they’d have to pay someone else to do it. With this simple task, Gbowee demonstrated the value of unpaid work that women are expected to do – efforts that are routinely dismissed by working men and women.

This imbalance caused by gender norms or biases penetrates the workplace as well. According to a worldwide survey by Accenture, women are 22% less likely to reach manager level than their male peers. Conversely, men are 47% more likely to reach senior management/director positions than their female peers. The report confirmed that while there are a number of social and economic barriers to equality in the workplace such as educational disparities, childcare, domestic responsibilities and cultural biases, an organisation’s culture can hold women back too.

Why should we be worried about women dropping out mid-career?

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), improving gender parity may result in significant economic dividends depending on the situation of different economies. Gender equality could add additional $250 billion to the GDP of the United Kingdom, $550 billion to Japan’s and $2.5 trillion to China’s. The global GDP could increase by $5.3 trillion by 2025 if the gender gap in economic participation was closed by 25% over the same period.

At an enterprise level, gender equality has benefits comprising better decision making, innovation and greater employee satisfaction leading to higher growth and profits. The WEF report highlighted a LinkedIn research which found that women are under-represented in engineering, manufacturing and construction, and information, communication and technology. Each of these segments lose out the potential benefits of greater gender diversity.

Even at an individual level, the benefits of an equal workplace are seen by men and women alike. The Accenture study quoted earlier identified 40 factors that influence advancement at the workplace. The list of 40 includes gender diversity as a priority, diverse leadership, policies such as maternal and paternal leave and cultural drivers for a more inclusive workplace. The study found that in organisations where these 40 factors are implemented, even men are 23% more likely to advance to a manager level.

Benefits of a 50-50 workplace that leverages the full-potential of its employees has a 3-tier impact – on individual, enterprise, as well as the economy at large. Several companies have integrated gender inclusive frameworks with their organisational structure with the belief that diversity makes the company stronger in terms of innovation, creativity and growth. Representation, parental leave, family support, leadership training, flexible work schedules and transparency are some such policies that are being implemented in organisations to create a diverse and progressive work environment.

Digital literacy - an equaliser?

The movement towards an equal workforce is a slow but steady one which requires progressive transformations in both social and economic fronts of equality. Even though parity might take years to achieve, there are a few enablers that women can benefit from today - digital technology being one of them. An Accenture research explored how digital technology can be a great facilitator for women. The research, a global survey of 28,000 women and men, went on to highlight three accelerators that could close the gender pay gap – digital fluency, career strategy and tech immersion. According to the research, digital fluency – the extent to which people embrace and use digital technologies – advances pay equality by providing women access to online courses, networking, banking and paid work.

To complement digital fluency, a career strategy would help women manage their careers through mentorship, promotion and training. Lastly, tech immersion – acquiring STEM and digital skills – would help women advance as quickly as men in the workforce and increase their chances of working in a high paying industry. The study argues that combining these three equalizers would reduce the pay gap by 35% worldwide.

Organisations that are built on the principles of diversity know the following points to be true - that diversity is important to make a business stronger and more innovative; that gender equality supports those who have been denied opportunities based on unfair gender biases; and that workplaces need to evolve to make place for different needs and requirements and be flexible enough to create a sense of belonging for every individual in the workforce.

Accenture has been a leading voice in advocating equality in the workforce and continues to share its point of view while implementing inclusive policies in its own organisation and opening doors for women in STEM. With more than 40% of the workforce being women, 40% women new hires in 2016, and a vision to have 25% women managing directors globally by 2020 in their workforce, Accenture is paving the path towards a 50-50 world by 2025.

To know more about gender equality in the workplace and how to achieve it, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Accenture and not by the Scroll editorial team.