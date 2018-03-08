Tribute

How Oscar winner James Ivory found love and early success in India

Together with Ismail Merchant, he became a force to reckon with in international arthouse cinema, starting with Shashi Kapoor-starrer ‘The Householder’.

by 
James Ivory at the Oscars | Mike Blake

In the late 1950s, James Ivory visited an art dealer’s shop in San Francisco. Ivory, then a cinema student at University of Southern California, had completed his thesis film on Venetian paintings and was looking to buy some artwork.

He saw a set of Indian miniature paintings at the shop. The paintings intrigued him, and even though the Berkeley-born and Oregon-raised Ivory did not know much about India, he eventually decided to make a short documentary about classical Indian art called The Sword and the Flute (1959). Through a friend, Ivory met New York-based Indian actor Saeed Jaffrey who agreed to do the voiceover for the film.

After a screening of the film at the Indian Consulate in New York City, Jaffrey introduced Ivory to an Indian management student, Ismail Merchant. Merchant was obsessed with popular Indian cinema (actress Nimmi was his family friend in Bombay) and he was keen to make films in India for international audiences.

That chance meeting on the steps of the consulate changed the face of American independent cinema. Ivory and Merchant had a long conversation at a cafe that evening. They soon became close friends, lovers and business partners in a company they named Merchant Ivory Productions. It went on to become one of the most prolific film producing companies in the US that earned 30 Academy Award nominations and won six Oscars.

James Ivory and Ismail Merchant. Courtesy Twitter.
James Ivory and Ismail Merchant. Courtesy Twitter.

Ivory himself received four Oscar nominations (including for directing A Room With a View, Howard’s End and The Remains of the Day). On Sunday, Ivory won his first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Call Me By Your Name. At 89, he is the oldest person to receive an Academy Award.

In his acceptance speech, Ivory remembered Merchant, who died in 2005, as well as the German writer Ruth Prawer Jhabvala (she passed away in 2013), who was married to an Indian architect and became a vital third member of Merchant Ivory Productions. Jhabvala wrote screenplays for 23 Merchant-Ivory films, starting with their first, the Delhi-based The Householder (1963), which was based on her novel. She also won two Oscars for her adapted screenplays of EM Forster’s A Room With A View and Howard’s End.

Play
Call Me By Your Name (2017).

During the early years of their collaboration in the 1960s, Jhavbala was in Delhi while Ivory was working out of his home in New York. They would discuss screenplays through international phone calls, although Jhabvala hated talking on the phone. At other times, they would send airmail letters.

The three were so close that after Jhabvala moved to New York with her husband Cyrus, she bought an apartment in the same building on Manhattan’s East Side, where Ivory and Merchant maintained separate homes. The three friends and Jhabvala’s husband would meet for breakfast and dinner every day.

Today, Ivory lives alone in one of the apartments (the apartments belonging to Merchant and Jhabvala were sold off after their deaths), surrounded by memories of his very rich life, In one corner, there is a small shrine to Merchant – a large pencil sketch of the legendary producer and a small framed black and white picture from when he was a teenager in Bombay.

Ivory also maintains a sprawling 19th-century house set on 12 acres of land, which he bought with Merchant in Claverack, a town located in Upstate New York.

Also a vital part of the team were two Indian actors: Shashi Kapoor (he acted in seven films produced by Merchant Ivory Productions) and Madhur Jaffrey, actor and celebrated cook book writer.

“I see it as a group of siblings,” Madhur Jaffrey told me in an interview in 2000, as she talked about her relationship with Merchant and Ivory. “We have all grown up together and our relationship, at least mine with them, has been very sibling-like, with battles and making-up. You have disagreements and you come back and you agree on doing something else. So it is a very loving relationship.”

Play
The Guru (1969).

Before he made The Householder (one of Shashi Kapoor’s earliest films that also starred Leela Naidu and Durga Khote), Ivory made a trip to Calcutta where he called up Satyajit Ray and showed the Bengali filmmaker his short films. Ivory was also keen to watch Ray’s Jalsaghar (1958).

“He arranged for a screening at a Tollygunge studio,” Ivory told me in an interview in 2014. “He sat with me, since it was not subtitled. I thought it was one of the most marvellous movies I had seen.”

The connection Ivory made with Ray also resulted in a professional collaboration. Ray allowed his regular crew members, including cinematographer Subrata Mitra, to work on The Householder. Mitra would eventually shoot other Merchant Ivory films set in India, including Shakespeare Wallah (1965), The Guru (1969) and Bombay Talkie (1970).

When Ivory and Merchant had a rough cut of The Householder, they showed it to Ray and he offered to re-edit it. Ray’s only condition was that he wanted a free rein over the film’s editing process. If Merchant and Ivory did not like Ray’s edit, they could switch to the earlier version of the film.

“So we were in his edit room with Dulal Dutta [Ray’s regular editor],” Ivory said in the 2014 interview. “He would be standing and ever so often he would yell – ‘Cut!’ and I would jump. He was a tall man and incredibly dynamic.”

For The Householder, Ray worked for free. But in 1965, Ray was commissioned to compose the soundtrack of the second Merchant Ivory production Shakespeare Wallah, the story of a travelling British theatre company in India. Ray’s composition for the film was featured in Wes Anderson’s India-based Darjeeling Limited.

Play
Shakespeare Wallah (1965).

In all, Ivory directed six films in India, including the 1983 hit Heat and Dust, based on Jhabvala’s Booker Prize winning novel. Later, Merchant would direct two films in India, In Custody (1994) – featuring one of Shashi Kapoor’s all-time great performances – and Cotton Mary (1999).

But the team eventually moved away from India, working on other period projects, adapting two of Henry James’ works, The Europeans (1979) and The Bostonians (1984), and the adaptations of EM Forster’s novels, including the gay classic Maurice. They had a Paris phase of films – Jefferson in Paris (1995), A Soldier’s Daughter Never Cries (1998) and The Divorce (2003). Earlier in 1990, Ivory directed Mr and Mrs Bridge – his ultimate American film, based on two novels by Evan S Connell and starring Joanne Woodward and her husband Paul Newman.

It is a rich array of films. Over the last few years, the New York distribution house Cohen Media Group is slowly restoring all the Merchant Ivory works.

Play
Heat and Dust (1983).

In 2005, when Ivory was working on the post-production of The White Countess (with Ralph Fiennes, Natasha Richardson and Vanessa Redgrave and based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel), the news came that Merchant had suddenly died from complications after a gallbladder surgery. Ivory was devastated, but he had to complete the film.

One year after Merchant passed on, his friends, a huge collection of actors and Ivory gathered at New York City’s Florence Gould Hall to pay tribute to the producer.

“It was a year ago today that Ismail so unexpectedly disappeared,” Ivory said that afternoon, making the first public statement about the loss of his partner of over 40 years. “It has been a rough year to get through but, somehow, we have. He was a big unsinkable vessel, one that takes many smaller boats with it when it goes down. Yet, it hasn’t happened and we are still afloat.”

Ivory added: “When I first knew him, we were young, making our films in India. When he was in a happy mood, he would sing the lyrics of the Mumbai films he grew up on. Not loudly, but under his breath. Later, when life got more serious, he lost that habit, which I missed.”

Play
James Ivory at the Oscars 2018.

Ivory would make one final film under the Merchant Ivory banner, The City of Your Final Destination (2009). But that film landed in a lot of legal trouble, including a lawsuit filed by Anthony Hopkins (he had earlier acted in three Merchant Ivory films) for non-payment of his salary.

In 2015, I interviewed Ivory again, when I was working on a biography of Shashi Kapoor. He told me he had last travelled to India in 2006 to visit Merchant’s grave. And he said he could not work in India anymore.

“Without Ismail I couldn’t do it,” Ivory said. “He made everything work out. He was the producer and India was his country. I don’t feel I know India anymore.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The impact of gender equality on the economy is far greater than its badge value

It's time to look at the larger picture.

Pexels

The year 2017 heard voices from across the globe speak up in solidarity for gender equality. Today, with social media as the mega-phone that amplifies the global appeal for equality, the term seems to be suffering from semantic saturation i.e. due to constant repetition, it seems to have lost its meaning.

However, the gender gap is very real. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2017 that studied the parity gap across parameters such as access to health, education, politics and workplace, 2017 has been a bad year with the gender gap widening for the first time since records began in 2006. It pointed out that at the current rate of progress, it will take 100 years to bridge the global gender gap (and 217 years to fill workplace gender divide). The same report found India at 108th position in the Global Gender Gap index, a drop from 87 in 2016.

Before we get into the ways and means of accelerating gender equality at the workplace, let’s take a step back to understand what it stands for. Gender equality is the state in which access to rights and opportunities is unaffected by gender. In other words, it is a state devoid of assumptions and stereotypes that diminish the potential of an individual on the basis of their gender. But to really understand equality, it’s necessary to recognize inequality.

Gender bias at work

Gender norms call for women to take up the bulk of the responsibilities at home, and this puts the onus on women to choose between work or family. Liberian activist Leymah Gbowee, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 asked the men to put a monetary value to all the chores their wives did by estimating how much they’d have to pay someone else to do it. With this simple task, Gbowee demonstrated the value of unpaid work that women are expected to do – efforts that are routinely dismissed by working men and women.

This imbalance caused by gender norms or biases penetrates the workplace as well. According to a worldwide survey by Accenture, women are 22% less likely to reach manager level than their male peers. Conversely, men are 47% more likely to reach senior management/director positions than their female peers. The report confirmed that while there are a number of social and economic barriers to equality in the workplace such as educational disparities, childcare, domestic responsibilities and cultural biases, an organisation’s culture can hold women back too.

Why should we be worried about women dropping out mid-career?

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), improving gender parity may result in significant economic dividends depending on the situation of different economies. Gender equality could add additional $250 billion to the GDP of the United Kingdom, $550 billion to Japan’s and $2.5 trillion to China’s. The global GDP could increase by $5.3 trillion by 2025 if the gender gap in economic participation was closed by 25% over the same period.

At an enterprise level, gender equality has benefits comprising better decision making, innovation and greater employee satisfaction leading to higher growth and profits. The WEF report highlighted a LinkedIn research which found that women are under-represented in engineering, manufacturing and construction, and information, communication and technology. Each of these segments lose out the potential benefits of greater gender diversity.

Even at an individual level, the benefits of an equal workplace are seen by men and women alike. The Accenture study quoted earlier identified 40 factors that influence advancement at the workplace. The list of 40 includes gender diversity as a priority, diverse leadership, policies such as maternal and paternal leave and cultural drivers for a more inclusive workplace. The study found that in organisations where these 40 factors are implemented, even men are 23% more likely to advance to a manager level.

Benefits of a 50-50 workplace that leverages the full-potential of its employees has a 3-tier impact – on individual, enterprise, as well as the economy at large. Several companies have integrated gender inclusive frameworks with their organisational structure with the belief that diversity makes the company stronger in terms of innovation, creativity and growth. Representation, parental leave, family support, leadership training, flexible work schedules and transparency are some such policies that are being implemented in organisations to create a diverse and progressive work environment.

Digital literacy - an equaliser?

The movement towards an equal workforce is a slow but steady one which requires progressive transformations in both social and economic fronts of equality. Even though parity might take years to achieve, there are a few enablers that women can benefit from today - digital technology being one of them. A research by Accenture explored how digital technology can be a great facilitator for women. The research, a global survey of 28,000 women and men, went on to highlight three accelerators that could close the gender pay gap – digital fluency, career strategy and tech immersion. According to the research, digital fluency – the extent to which people embrace and use digital technologies – advances pay equality by providing women access to online courses, networking, banking and paid work.

To complement digital fluency, a career strategy would help women manage their careers through mentorship, promotion and training. Lastly, tech immersion – acquiring STEM and digital skills – would help women advance as quickly as men in the workforce and increase their chances of working in a high paying industry. The study argues that combining these three equalizers would reduce the pay gap by 35% worldwide.

Organisations that are built on the principles of diversity know the following points to be true - that diversity is important to make a business stronger and more innovative; that gender equality supports those who have been denied opportunities based on unfair gender biases; and that workplaces need to evolve to make place for different needs and requirements and be flexible enough to create a sense of belonging for every individual in the workforce.

Accenture has been a leading voice in advocating equality in the workforce and continues to share its point of view while implementing inclusive policies in its own organisation and opening doors for women in STEM. With more than 40% of the workforce being women, 40% women new hires in 2016, and a vision to have 25% women managing directors globally by 2020 in their workforce, Accenture is paving the path towards a 50-50 world by 2025.

To know more about gender equality in the workplace and how to achieve it, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Accenture and not by the Scroll editorial team.