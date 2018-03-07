Bengali director Q will collaborate again with Shaailesh R Singh, the producer of his most recent movie, Garbage, for a fantasy horror movie titled Replay, Screen Daily reported. Q’s company Oddjoint and Singh’s Karma Entertainment & Media will collaborate on Replay, which “revolves around a group of young friends who become involved in a twisted game of death and gore”, according to Screen Daily.

Garbage was premiered in the Panorama section of the Berlin Film Festival in February. Garbage revolves around a taxi driver who takes a woman hostage. In a interview with Scroll.in, Q had said, “It is a fairly dangerous film… Garbage reflected the kind of time I was living in for the last two years, personally and social speaking.” The movie’s international rights have been picked by French distributor Wide.

Replay will be filmed in July and August in India and Sri Lanka. “It will be a fun, mad film, though quite different from Garbage,” Q told Screen Daily.