Film music

‘Beyond The Clouds’ music review: The AR Rahman-Majid Majidi combo fails to lift the spirits

A blip in AR Rahman’s wide-ranging discography.

by 
Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in Beyond The Clouds | Zee Studios

Not a single tune from AR Rahman’s score for Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds is likely to stay with the listener beyond five minutes, forget a day. Neither would you feel inclined to give the score a second try despite the belief among fans that you don’t get a Rahman album the first time. This isn’t because Rahman’s work in Beyond The Clouds is bad, but because nothing in the score sticks. With Rahman helming a project, there is always good musicianship at work, with top-drawer musicians and production values. But there is hardly anything memorable either.

The score for the April 20 release is Western classical music, for the most part. The few snatches of local music that exist to capture the film’s Mumbai milieu are half-spirited simulations of Indian film music.

The first two tracks, Ala Re Ala and Ey Chhote Motor Chala, exist to essentially root the film in India. Ala Re Ala consists of a steady 4/4 beat, packed with a volley of Indian street percussion over which singer Dilshad Shabbir Shaikh sings the title over and over again and rapper MC Heam drops a couple of lines.

Ey Chhote Motor Chala, a different mix of which is heard in the film’s first trailer, has MC Heam rapping about riding a motorcycle in fourth gear. It is like something that would play in the head of local thug Salim from Slumdog Millionaire (2008) every time he stepped out of his house with a raised collar and a toothpick in his mouth.

Play
Beyond The Clouds.

The movie’s theme is undoubtedly a beautiful composition. Beyond the Clouds begins with Nikhita Gandhi humming the theme for a little more than a minute before the song segues into a sombre piano-and-strings piece suggesting tragic developments. The track moves on to the happier theme tune soon and ends with a crescendo.

The rest of the album is replete with orchestral pieces, save for the last track, and features the thematic tune as a leitmotif. You hear it again immediately in the next track, Son of Mumbai, for example.

The Game of Life begins with a frenetic tabla solo before an equally fired-up sitar jumps in. It is mildly reminiscent of Rahman’s Mausam and Escape from the soundtrack of Slumdog Millionaire, but like all the other tunes, it does not build up into a proper song. Most of the tracks – the average length of them being close to two minutes – appear to exist as cues for the narrative.

Play
Beyond The Clouds.

Majidi is hardly the first filmmaker outside India to use Rahman for instrumental music. Rahman delivered an eclectic multi-dimensional score for Slumdog Millionaire for Danny Boyle and followed it up with the more sublime score for Boyle’s 127 Hours (2010).

Majidi’s cinema, in contrast, has never been recalled for its music. If anything, Rahman could only spice it up, coming from a tradition of genre-bending and genre-blending Indian commercial film music. But the score for Beyond The Clouds is as conventional as it gets. The last track, titled Holi, is 90 seconds of dhol, tasha and shehnai, tying up the journey that began with the similar-sounding Ala Re Ala.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.