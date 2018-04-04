A bizarre Indian book on Christopher Nolan aims to connect ‘Batman to Brahman’

Thanks to the commercial and critical success of his Batman trilogy on the one hand and his cerebral blockbusters such as Inception (2010) on the other, Christopher Nolan has developed a strong, almost rabid cult following across the world. During his recent visit to Mumbai, Nolan got to witness the feverish excitement of his fans first-hand when a crowd full of his Indian admirers chanted his name as they would for, say, Sachin Tendulkar or Narendra Modi.

But perhaps nothing beats the existence of a book called Yogi in Suits: Christopher Nolan and Vedanta. The book earned some notoriety during Nolan’s visit when a woman in the middle of a packed house at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Mumbai threatened to cry if the filmmaker did not take a copy of this book written by her friend. Nolan politely, but firmly, refused to oblige her.

Yogi in Suits: Christopher Nolan and Vedanta.

Written by Soman Gouda, Yogi in Suits: Christopher Nolan and Vedanta is billed as a “bible for the religion of Nolanism” that apparently appreciates the finer similarities between Nolan and Vedanta philosophy. “If you don’t believe in Christ, believe in ‘Christ-offered’ Nolan,” the book’s description notes.

The book also comes with a nifty promotional trailer, the highlight of which must be Batman flying across Mount Kailash headed for a statue of Shiva right after the words “A leap of faith from Batman to Brahman” come across the screen.