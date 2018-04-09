‘Hindi Medium’ topples ‘Dangal’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ to record highest first-day opening in China

Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium has reportedly earned $3.68 million on its opening day in China, surpassing the first-day collections of Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The movie was released in China on April 4 and is the second-highest earning film after Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One in its opening weekend. The film has earned approximately $21 million in China so far.
Saket Chaudhary’s Hindi Medium centres on the exploits of a Delhi-based couple (Irrfan and Saba Qamar) who are trying to enroll their child into an elite English school. Co-produced by Maddock films and T-Series, the film was released in India on May 19, 2017.
According to sales website Maoyan.com, the only Indian film to earn more than Hindi Medium on its opening day in China is the Aamir Khan production Secret Superstar, which reportedly grossed $6.4 million on day one of its release. The highest-grossing Indian film in China overall is Dangal, which earned $2.3 million on its opening day and $189 million in all.
“When a different culture enjoys content that’s deeply rooted in our own culture, it’s exhilarating because it’s unexpected. And then it makes one realise how alike we all really are,” Maddock Films founder Dinesh Vijan said in a statement. “Hindi Medium’s achievement in China truly celebrates the universal language of the film and that’s what I am so proud about.”