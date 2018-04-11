short films

In short film ‘Gadho’, a donkey is a man’s best friend

The film, written and directed by Digant Gautam, will be screened at South Korea’s international short film festival this month.

by 
Gadho

A peeved old man goes about his business of selling tea, his donkey in tow carrying his supplies. For much of their journey through a desert in Rajasthan, the man vents his frustration on the voiceless creature. But what happens when the donkey goes missing? Digant Gautam’s 15-minute short film Gadho explores the protagonist’s reaction to losing his only companion.

Produced by Story People, Gadho has been selected in the International Competition section at the 35th Busan International Short Film Festival (April 24-29). “The key emotions I wanted to capture were those of loneliness and companionship,” Gautam said. “In the vast desert of loneliness, the donkey is the only companion for him. It plays out in an interesting manner where he might always sound irritated with the donkey, yet he values him as a companion. I believe the feelings of loneliness and companionship are at the core of human society, and were emotions worth exploring.”

Gautam said that he drew from his own experiences as a child growing up in Haryana, when one of his family’s buffaloes went missing for a few days. “Apart from the emotions of loneliness and companionship juxtaposed in every moment of his life, there is a sense of looking forward in life.” Gautam said. “No matter where you look around, the desert looks the same. The monotony of that space is what I wanted to explore.”

The filmmaker’s preparations included speaking to locals in Barmer, Rajasthan, where the movie was filmed. But the casting posed the biggest challenge. “If I found somebody to my liking, he would be a man from the upper caste who would not be willing to touch a donkey and get into the house of a person from the Bheel community,” said Gautam, referring to the space he had chosen as the old man’s residence in the film. Ganpat Ram Bhaat, also a Barmer resident, finally agreed to play the old man,.

The four-legged co-star in the film was far easier to cast, the filmmaker said. “I think it was like handling any other character on the set,” Gautam said.

Play
Gadho (2018).
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.