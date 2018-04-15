Entertainment News

Orson Welles’s daughter appeals to Netflix to send his final movie to Cannes

‘The Other Side of the Wind’ is a casualty in the war between the festival and Netflix.

by 
Orson Welles

Director Orson Welles’s daughter Beatrice has written to Netflix asking them to “reconsider” their decision to pull out of the Cannes Film Festival, Vanity Fair reported.

The streaming platfom decided to withold its titles from the prestigious film festival after it instituted a rule banning films that do not have a theatrical release in France. The new rule was enforced by festival director Thierry Fremaux after the inclusion of Netflix titles Okja and The Meyerowitz Stories in 2017 attracted protests from French filmmakers last year. Netflix could still screen its titles outside the competition, but declined.

The decision has had an impact on Welles’s last film The Other Side of the Wind, which was scheduled to be premiered out of competition at the festival, but will now not be screened at all. Originally shot between 1970 and 1976, the film features John Huston, Bob Random, Peter Bogdanovich, Susan Strasberg and Oja Kodar. The Other Side of the Wind is a satire on classic Hollywood and avant-garde filmmakers of the 1970s.

“I was very upset and troubled to read in the trade papers about the conflict with the Cannes Film Festival,” Beatrice Welles reportedly said in an email to Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. “I have to speak out for my father. I saw how the big production companies destroyed his life, his work, and in so doing a little bit of the man I loved so much. I would so hate to see Netflix be yet another one of these companies.”

Welles pointed out that her father had shared a healthy relationship with Cannes throughout his career. Welles had won the festival’s top honor in 1952 for his Othello adaptation before the creation of the Palme d’Or and had also won the best actor trophy in 1959 for his performance in Compulsion. “Please reconsider and let my father’s work be the movie that bridges the gap between Netflix and Cannes,” Welles said.

The Other Side of the Wind producer Filip Jan Rymsza wrote on the movie’s official Indiegogo page that Netflix’s decision has resulted in disappointment and heartbreak. “Our film was selected to screen Out of Competition, as an Official Selection in the Grand Théâtre Lumière, so it was not directly effected by the ban,” Rymsza wrote. “What’s sad and most difficult to come to terms with is that everyone loses in this decision — Cannes, Netflix, film lovers and all of us who worked so hard on this historic endeavor.”

Play
The Other Side of the Wind.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.

Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.

Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.

These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

Follow Jameson on Instagram for events and ideas on having a good time, the Irish way.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.