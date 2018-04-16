Tillotama Shome-starrer ‘Sir’ selected for Cannes Critics’ Week

Rohena Gera’s directorial debut Sir, starring Tillotama Shome, has been selected for Cannes Critics’ Week, the sidebar event at the annual Cannes Film Festival, reported Deadline Hollywood.

Also starring Geetanjali Kulkarni and Rahul Vohra, the Hindi movie traces the relationship between a young man and his maid. Gera’s writing credits include Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (2008) and the hit television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin (2003).

Sir is the second Indian title to be selected for Cannes after Nandita Das’s biopic Manto, which will be premiered in the Un Certain Regard section. The festival will be held between May 9 and 17.

Cannes Critics’ Week is dedicated to first and second-time features from filmmakers. The section will be inaugurated by actor-turned-director Paul Dano’s Wildlife, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan. Wildlife is an adaptation of Richard Ford’s 1990 novel of the same name, and tells the story of a married couple’s tumultuous relationship in the 1960s.

The other films in the section are Anja Kofmel’s Chris The Swiss, Zso a Szilagyi’s Egy One Day, Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt’s Diamantino, Camille Vidal-Naquet’s Savage, Agnieszka Smoczynska’s Fugue and Benedikt Erlingsson’s Woman At War. Alex Lutz’s Guy will be the closing film.