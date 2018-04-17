T-Series picks up North India theatrical rights for Prabhas starrer ‘Saaho’

T-Series has picked up the theatrical rights for North India of the Prabhas-starrer Saaho, a press release announced. The Baahubali star headlines the action movie, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunky Pandey. Written and directed by Telugu director Sujeeth, Saaho is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.
“Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar has now joined hands with UV Creations, one of the leading and most successful production houses in the south to present the film in Northern markets of India,” the press release said. The movie is targetting a 2019 release.
The makers are promising an “ultramodern action flick”. The press release stated, “The film is being filmed at striking locations in, around and outside the country...The expert team of director of photography Madhie, versatile editor Sreekar Prasad and production designer Sabu Cyril are brought together to do a spectacular job with the film.”
T-Series head Bhushan Kumar said, “The universality of Saaho is what appealed to me as a film maker. While Prabhas is a pan India star, the content and its treatment will make for a film having a global appeal. It is an exciting collaboration and we are looking forward to present the film to our Hindi audience.”