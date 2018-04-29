film festivals

London Indian Film Festival to open with ‘Love Sonia’, titles include ‘Mehsampur’ and ‘T for Taj’

Also on the list: ‘Cycle’, ‘Halkaa’, ‘Bengal Shadows’ and ‘Venus’.

by 
Freida Pinto in Love Sonia | David Womark

The annual Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival is back with its ninth edition. The festival will be held in London, Birmingham and Manchester between June 21 and 29 and will open with Tabrez Noorani’s Love Sonia. Starring Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chadha, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao, the movie explores the attempts of Sonia to free herself and her sister from the global sex trade.

The closing film is Canadian director Eisha Marjara’s Venus, about a transgender person who discovers just before her sex reassignment surgery that she has a son.

“This cutting edge festival showcases indie cinema that entertains but shows the more realistic and sometimes the raw side of South Asian culture but, at the same time, there are always stories of comedy, hope and the inexhaustible energy of over 1.3 Billion South Asian lives from the Indian subcontinent,” festival director Cary Rajinder Sawhney said in a press note.

Play
Venus.

Kireet Khurana’s T for Taj has been given a special screening slot. Khurana’s movie is about a roadside eatery owner (Subrat Dutta) who operates near the Taj Mahal in Agra and educates local children by offering tourists free food in exchange for lessons.

Among the themes this year is ‘The Female Eye’, which showcases the work of South Asian filmmakers. On the list are Rima Das with multiple award-winning Village Rockstars, about a girl from a village who dreams of being a guitarist, Dar Gai’s Teen Aur Aadha, which explores three Mumbai-set stories shot in three takes, and Sangeeta Datta’s Bird of Dusk, a documentary on Rituparno Ghosh.

The festival will also pay tribute to Sridevi, who died in February, with a screening of one of her biggest hits, Mr India.

Another theme is ‘Fathers & Sons’. The titles include Dipesh Jain’s In The Shadows, about a ten-year-old boy, a wife-beating father, and an agoraphobic in Delhi. In British comedy Eaten By Lions, directed by Jacon Wingard, Bradford teenager Omar and his half brother search for his Asian father in Blackpool. In Nishil Sheth’s Bhasmasur, an indebted father sets out to sell his son’s beloved donkey.

Play
In the Shadows.

A third theme is ‘Extra-Ordinary Lives’. There is Iram Haq’s What will People Say, about a Pakistani teenager living in Norway who is sent back to her native land after her father discovers her with her Norwegian boyfriend. The observational documentary Up Down and Sideways by Anushka Meenakshi and Iswar Srikumar explores the links between music and rice cultivation in Nagaland. Lokesh Kumar’s Tamil movie My Son is Gay is about a mother who struggles to accept her son’s sexuality.

Kabir Singh Chowdhry’s Mehsampur weaves together documentary and fiction as it revisits the deaths of folk singer couple Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur in Punjab in 1988.

Access to toilets is the subject of Nila Madhab Panda’s Halkaa, in which a boy living in a slum dreams of owning his own latrine. In Prakash Kunte’s Cycle, a village gets together to reunite astrologer Keshav with his stolen bicycle.

In Ben Rekhi’s The Ashram, starring Kal Penn and Radhika Apte, an American stumbles upon a cult in the Himalayas while looking for his missing girlfriend.

Play
What Will People Say.

Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s Doob (No Bed of Roses) stars Irrfan as a filmmaker whose marriage is ripped apart after an affair. Another Irrfan starrer will be screened at the festival: Anup Singh’s The Song of Scorpions, set in Rajasthan and exploring the relationship between a camel herder (Irrfan) and a mystic healer (Golshifteh Farahani).

The documentary Bengal Shadows, directed by Joy Banerjee and Partho Bhattacharya, revisits the devastating 1943 Bengal famine. This screening will be followed by a discussion between Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, who has extensively studied the links between economic policy, food distribution and famine, and London School of Economics professor Tirthankar Roy.

Bengali director Srijit Mukherji’s Uma, starring Jisshu Sengupta, Sara Sengupta and Anjan Dutt, is based on the real-life story of a terminally ill Canadian boy whose town celebrated Christmas early for his sake.

The Song of Scorpions.
The Song of Scorpions.

Among the short films that will be screened are Priyanka Singh’s Maun, which highlights child sexual abuse, Abhishek Verma’s animated Machher Jhol, about food and coming out, and Ranjan Chandel’s Jaan Jigar, about the attempts by two teenagers to have their first kiss.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.