Entertainment News

Pioneering Sri Lankan director Lester James Peries dies aged 99

Among his celebrated films are ‘Rekava’, ‘Gamperaliya’ and ‘Nidhanya’.

by 
Lester James Peries | Cine Arts India

Lester James Peries, the grand old man of Sri Lankan cinema, died on Sunday in Colombo. He was 99. He is survived by his wife, Sumitra Peries, a well-known filmmaker in her own right and former diplomatic ambassador.

Among the films, documentaries and shorts Peries made over a 50-year period was Wekande Walauwa (2002), the first Sri Lankan submission in the foreign language Oscar category. The movie is adapted from Anton Chekov’s short story The Cherry Orchard and is set among the Sri Lankan elite.

Peries was born on April 5, 1919, and developed an early love for cinema after his father gifted him an 8mm projector. Peries dropped out of college to work as a journalist, and was also involved with theatre. He travelled to London in 1946 to meet his brother, the future painter Ivan Peries, where he trained in filmmaking and made three experimental short films, including Soliloquy.

In 1952, Peries returned to his homeland to make documentaries for the Government Film Unit. He made a splash with his very first feature film, Rekava, in 1956. Nominated for a Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival that year, the film explores the lives and folklore of a rural Sinhalese community. It is credited with kickstarting an indigenous filmmaking movement, one that was free of outside influences, including from India.

Play
Rekava (1956).

Peries’s subsequent films explored a range of subjects through a style that combined realism with lyricism. Sandesaya (1960) examines the Portuguese occupation of Sri Lanka. Gamperaliya (1963), which won the top award at the International Film Festival of India, examines a romance that is thwarted by class differences.

Gamperaliya was the first in a trilogy and was followed by Kaliyugaya (1983) and Yuganthaya (1985). The films are based on Martin Wickramasinghe’s trilogy of the same name, which follow the decline of an agricultural family and its transition to a new urban economy.

Play
Gamperaliya (1963).

Peries’s acclaimed films include Nidhanya (1972), about a hidden treasure that leads to human sacrifice. Nidhanya is among the director’s films to have been recently restored.

Beddegama (1980), set during the British occupation of Sri Lanka, was based on British civil servant Leonard Woolf’s 1913 novel The Village in the Jungle. The movie stars British science fiction writer Arthur C Clarke, who lived in Sri Lanka until his death in 2008, as Woolf.

In an interview in 2015, Peries explained that he was attracted to the novel’s sociological and political relevance. He shot the film in the location mentioned in the book, Hambanthota, “to depict the harsh realities the peasants encountered, the injustices they faced, and the fiery emotions that impacted their lives”, according to a report in The Sunday Times. Beddegama was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in the Directors’ Fortnight section that year.

In 2011, Peries and his wife and professional collaborator, Sumitra Peries, set up a foundation in their names to promote contemporary Sri Lankan cinema and preserve the classics. The Lester James Peries Film Archive was set up in his name in 2014.

Play
Nidhanya (1972).

“The greatness of Lester James Peries however cannot be measured by the quantity of his output,” journalist DBS Jeyaraj wrote in the Daily Financial Times newspaper in 2017. “It is the qualitative nature of his films that elevated him to commendable heights. Lester James Peries is acknowledged as the pioneer of authentic Sinhala cinema. It was he who created in every sense of the term an indigenous cinema in both substance and style. It was also Lester who first gained worldwide recognition for Sinhala cinema. Lester James Peries became a national icon identified with the sphere of Sri Lankan cinema over the years.”

The 2012 documentary The World of Peries, directed by K Bikram Singh, reveals Peries’s long-standing friendship with Indian director Satyajit Ray and with Indian film festivals. Peries cited Ray, Akira Kurosawa, Yasujiro Ozu and Adoor Gopalakrishnan as the four Asian directors he admired the most. He described himself as “deeply religious, in the sense that I am very tolerant of all religions”. He was Roman Catholic, while his wife is Buddhist.

“Life and my people have been very good to me,” Peries told Singh. “I hope that through my films, I have given something back to them.”

Play
The World of Peries.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.

Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.

Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.

These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

Follow Jameson on Instagram for events and ideas on having a good time, the Irish way.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.