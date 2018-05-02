Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Trapped’ gets a Vietnamese remake: Report

Vikramaditya Motwane’s survival drama Trapped, starring Rajkummar Rao and released in 2017, will be remade in Vietnamese, according to a report in Screen International. The remake will be co-financed and co-produced by Ivanhoe Pictures, which has a co-production deal with Blumhouse Productions and Trapped producer Phantom Films, and Pacific Horizon Pictures.
In Trapped, company executive Shaurya (Rajkummar Rao) gets locked into an apartment in Mumbai with barely any food and water and a rat for company.
The contract between Ivanhoe and Pacific Horizon “calls for the development of a diverse slate of Vietnamese-language theatrical features”, Screen International reported.
Pacific Horizon Pictures partners Rick Ambros and Louie Nguyen said, “Vietnam is a booming theatrical market. We look forward to working with Ivanhoe Pictures to bring proven international content to Vietnam. We are also thrilled to bring US funding to exciting Vietnamese film projects.”
Among Ivanhoe’s upcoming projects are Crazy Rich Asians, the adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel of the same name, and Ghoul, the three-part Hindi-language series produced for Netflix along with Blumhouse Productions and Phantom Films.
A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.
If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.
Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.
Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.
Irish Apple Crisp
This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.
Caramel and Whiskey Sauce
Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.
Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes
Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.
These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.
Follow Jameson on Instagram for events and ideas on having a good time, the Irish way.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.