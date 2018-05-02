Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ to be adapted into a TV show: Report

Karan Johar’s family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001) will be adapted into a Hindi television show by Ekta Kapoor, reported Mumbai Mirror.
Titled Dil Hi Toh Hai, the drama series will reportedly be telecast on Sony TV in a couple of months. Kapoor, in a recent tweet, had indicated that she would be working on a “family soap after years” for the channel.
Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham told the story of the wealthy Raichand family. When Rahul Raichand (Khan) falls in love and marries a woman from a less privileged background, he is banished from the family. Years later, his younger brother (Roshan) sets out to find him and reunite the Raichands.
While the cast of the show is yet to be finalised, Mumbai Mirror said that the names doing the rounds are Rajat Tokas (from the TV show Jodha Akbar) for Khan’s character from the original, reality television personality Varun Sood for Hrithik Roshan’s part and Hindi film actor Bijoy Anand as patriarch Yashvardhan. Erica Fernandes, from Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, is in talks to play one of the female leads, Mumbai Mirror reported.