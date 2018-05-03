Entertainment News

Harvey Weinstein threatened to replace Peter Jackson in ‘The Lord of the Rings’, new book reveals

Weinstein allegedly threatened to replace Jackson with Quentin Tarantino in the film.

by 
Harvey Weinstein and Peter Jackson

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein allegedly threatened to fire American filmmaker Peter Jackson and replace him with Quentin Tarantino in the trilogy The Lord of The Rings (2001-2003), according to British screenwriter Ian Nathan’s new book, reported The Guardian.

Nathan revealed in his book Anything You Can Imagine: Peter Jackson & The Making of Middle-Earth that Weinstein had threatened to fire Jackson if he did not compress JRR Tolkien’s trilogy into one single film. “Harvey was like, ‘you’re either doing this or you’re not. You’re out. And I got Quentin ready to direct it’,” Ken Kamins, a producer who worked for Weinstein on the film, told the author.

Jackson told Nathan that he had received a memo dated June 17, 1998, from the development head of Weinstein’s company Miramax, asking for “a more radical, streamlined approach”, according to The Guardian report. Compressing the popular trilogy into a two-hour film “was literally guaranteed to disappoint every single person that has read that book”, Jackson told Nathan. The filmmaker decided against it and informed Kamins that he and his partner Fran Walsh would rather do their own films and “not deal with all this crap anymore”.

The film was later produced by New Line Cinema. Jackson’s trilogy went on to win 17 Academy Awards, including a Best Director honour for Jackson for the third film, The Return of the King (2003).

In the wake of revelations of Weinstein’s sexually predatory behaviour, Jackson revealed that he had dropped Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino from the trilogy after Weinstein’s company Miramax claimed that the actresses were “a nightmare to work with”. Both actresses say they were being punished for rebuffing Weinstein’s advances.

Play
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001).
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From only one optic fibre cable to a revolutionary 4G connection, Ladakh’s connectivity gets a boost

And it enabled Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh’s foremost innovator, to stream the first live seminar from the valley.

Shutterstock

You probably have heard of Ladakh’s beloved educationist and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk. He was the inspiration behind Phunsukh Wangdu, the whimsical, genius protagonist of the 2009 film, 3 Idiots.

As an engineer, he pioneered innovative concepts such as Ice Stupas - vertical ice towers developed to combat Ladakh’s acute water scarcity during spring. Wangchuk’s dream project, though, is the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) - an alternative university where youth from different Himalayan countries will convene to research on issues faced by mountain people. This ambitious project, trying to foster collaboration, will benefit tremendously from good connectivity in the region.

Recently, Wangchuk spoke about the potential improved connectivity holds for people of Ladakh in a Facebook post.

This Sunday was very special for me. It was perhaps the first time ever that a person in Ladakh addressed a live seminar in another city using video-conferencing over public Internet.

— Sonam Wangchuk

About 250 Ladakhi students studying in Chandigarh connected with Wangchuk for the seminar, which was organised by the Ladakh Students Association. As is to be expected of a passionate teacher, Wangchuk was quick to emphasise to students the importance of balancing of digital and offline lives.

Sonam Wangchuk thanked Airtel for making 4G connectivity a reality in Ladakh. Having launched in December 2017, Airtel became the first operator to provide 4G services in the Ladakh, and will serve around 130 towns and villages in Dras, Kargil and Leh regions. 4G availability in Ladakh benefits not only the local population, but also the large number of tourists that visit the Ladakh region every year.

High-speed data services will now be available at popular destinations such as Kargil War Memorial, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace and more. To read and share Sonam Wangchuck’s Facebook post, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.