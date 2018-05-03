Tribute

‘Raat Aur Din’ is a fitting swansong for Nargis’s wide-ranging talent

Satyen Bose’s much-delayed movie features Nargis in the dual role of a demure housewife and her bold alter ego.

by 

Nargis enriched several Hindi films with her indomitable talent, including the iconic Mother India, but her last film Raat Aur Din hinges solely on her fiery and mutable screen presence. The narrative of Raat aur Din made it an ideal swan song for Nargis, affording her the opportunity to showcase the wide range of her acting talent.

Although the shooting for Raat aur Din commenced in 1960, paucity of funds caused Nargis’s brother, producer Akhtar Hussain, to shelve the film. Nargis had gone into semi-retirement after her marriage to Sunil Dutt, but was persuaded to complete the shooting for Raat aur Din as a favour to her brother. The film was eventually released in 1967. Nargis was awarded the inaugural National Film Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of a traumatised patient of mental illness.

In a radio interview shortly after the film’s release, Nargis confessed that she was distracted by a persistent maternal worry for her son Sanjay while she was on the sets of the Raat Aur Din. The experience cemented her belief that married life was incompatible with a career in cinema. Nevertheless, she regarded Raat aur Din, along with films such Awara, Jogan and Mother India, as one of her most memorable experiences.

Raat aur Din opens with a noir-style sequence. A woman (Nargis) clad in a chic dress and casually wielding a cigarette, hails a cab with sophisticated ease. A visibly agitated man grabs a gun from his wardrobe and sets off in hot pursuit. When he tracks her down and claims to be her husband, she refuses to recognise him.

Play
Dil Ki Girah Khol Do.

It is soon revealed that the stylish sophisticate, who calls herself Peggy, is an alter ego of the married and traditional Varuna. The normally reticent Varuna not only drinks and smokes when she slips into her alternate personality, but also dances to loud music with abandon. Since they married impulsively, her husband Pratap (Pradeep Kumar) knows very little of Varuna’s past and is plagued with doubts about her identity and character even after she is diagnosed with multiple personality disorder. A group of psychiatrists eventually helps Varuna understand the cause of her malady – a controlling mother, repressed urges and unfounded guilt.

Despite its unconvincingly glib resolution and uneven handling of mental illness, Raat aur Din is consistently entertaining, especially because Nargis brilliantly alternates between soft-spoken Varuna and irreverent Peggy. The narrative drops subliminal hints to establish the contradictions in Varuna’s personality even before she develops her alter ego. When Pratap first meets her, the otherwise timid Varuna is perfectly at ease living in the middle of a jungle. She even croons a haunting melody while she makes her lonely way across fog and foliage.

Shankar-Jaikishan’s songs play an important role in differentiating, and then stitching together, the two sides of Varuna’s personality. Since Varuna has been prevented from singing and dancing as a child, her musical musings are consistently troubled, ranging from the sweetly melancholic Raat Aur Din Diya Jale to the desperately sad Jeena Hamko Raas Na Aaya. Westernised Peggy, on the other hand, sings with seductive ease. Dil Ki Girah Khol Do, set in triple time and depicting a waltzing Peggy, is an apt reflection of her peculiar brand of joie de vivre. Aawara Ae Mere Dil, with its happy and sad versions, acts as a bridge between Varuna’s angst and Peggy’s determined good cheer.

Play
Raat Aur Din Diya Jale.

It is likely that the delay in the production prevented Raat Aur Din from being shot in colour. But director Satyen Bose turns this into an advantage, using the contrast afforded by black-and-white visuals to highlight the sharp duality in Varuna’s personality.

The symbolism behind Varuna’s duality in Raat aur Din is easy to recognise. While the docile wife is equated with goodness and light, the unabashedly sexual woman is regarded as sinful and dark. Varuna’s split personality is the manifestation of a strange fantasy – a woman who is subservient by day, but transforms into wanton at night.

Although Varuna’s split personality is more obvious, Pratap is also caught between tradition and modernity. He is furious when he finds out that his wife has absconded to sing and dance at a club, but he freely serenades her while he is in company with his friends. He protects Varuna from his mother’s dogmatic beliefs, but abandons her when he feels she has overstepped traditional boundaries. Pratap’s vacillation and the censure heaped on Peggy are relevant even today, considering that we are still locked in a cultural struggle to reconcile traditional norms with western influences.

Play
Jeena Hamko Raas Na Aaya.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.