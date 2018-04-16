‘Puthiya Brucelee’ trailer: This martial arts hero speaks in Tamil

Shekhar Kapur’s authorised biopic of martial arts legend Bruce Lee is still in the scripting stage. Meanwhile, Tamil filmmaker Mulaiyur A Sonai’s Puthiya Brucelee (The New Bruce Lee) is out with its first trailer. Bruce Lee lookalike Bruce plays the hero who fights a land grab and the loss of his home by channeling his inner high-kicking hero.

The movie has been in the making for several years. Reports in 2013 quoted director Sonai as saying, “It’s a commercial film about a young village lad who comes to the city and finds his uncle entangled in a land dispute. How he solves the issue with his fighting talents forms the crux. It’s an action-packed flick with sequences inspired by many Bruce Lee’s films. We have incorporated two most important factors from Lee’s life — discipline and courage.”

Bruce, who bears a strong resemblance to the movie star, apparently has a double belt in karate. The release date has not yet been announced.

Bruce Lee died in 1973 at the age of 32 after transforming the martial arts movie with his skills and screen presence. Among his most well-known and widely imitated films are The Big Boss (1971), Fists of Fury (1972) and Enter the Dragon (1973).