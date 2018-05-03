Entertainment News

Anne V Coates, editor of ‘Lawrence of Arabia’, ‘Out of Sight’ and ‘The Elephant Man’, dies

The legendary editor was 92.

by 
Anne V Coates in 2016 | Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Legendary film editor Anne V Coates died in California on Tuesday at the age of 92. Her credits include Lawrence of Arabia, for which she won her only Oscar, The Elephant Man, Out of Sight, Erin Brockovich, Ragtime, Chaplin, In the Line of Fire, Becket, What About Bob? and Unfaithful.

In 2017, Coates was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Oscar.

Coates was in a long line of respected female editors in Hollywood, including Dede Allen, Thelma Schoonmaker, and Dorothy Spencer. Coates was born in Surrey in England on December 12, 1925. Among her early influences was such films as Lost Horizon, Jane Eyre and Wuthering Heights. She worked as a hospital nurse and intended to become a director before cutting her teeth on religious short films.

“When I tried to get into the industry, there were only certain jobs open to women,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview in 2015. “Things like hairdressing didn’t really interest me. I might have been interested in photography, but women couldn’t do that in those days. I found the most interesting job a woman could do, other than acting, was editing. I didn’t know much about editing when I went into it, but I learned to love it.”

Coates’s first editing credit was on Noel Langley’s The Pickwick Papers (1952). Her final credit, which she shared with two editors, was on 50 Shades of Grey (2016).

Play
In the Line of Fire (1993).

Lawrence of Arabia, David Lean’s 1962 biopic, contains one of the most famous cuts in film history. “In addition to its impressive balance of imposing desert landscapes and vivid human drama (culled from some 31 miles of footage), the nearly four-hour epic contains one of the most famous ‘match’ cuts in movie history, from a shot of Peter O’Toole blowing out a match to a majestic desert sunrise,” Variety noted in its tribute.

Play
Lawrence of Arabia (1962).

For David Lynch’s The Elephant Man (1980), Coates’s challenge was to “cut the film in such a way that you didn’t see the Elephant Man’s natural face until the nurse brought his food when in fact several scenes had been shot showing it, so I had to cut round these scenes”, she said in an interview with the channel TCM.

Play
The Elephant Man (1980).

In Steven Soderbergh’s Out of Sight (1998), Coates’s playful cutting created one of the most romantic scenes in American cinema – the encounter between federal marshal Karen Sisco (Jennifer Lopez) and career criminal Jack Foley (George Clooney) that has been building up throughout the film.

Play
Out of Sight (1998).

Coates was married to director Douglas Hickox until his death in 1988. She is survived by actor, writer and director Anthony Hickox; film editor Emma E Hickox, and director and editor James DR Hickox.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.

Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.

Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.

These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

Follow Jameson on Instagram for events and ideas on having a good time, the Irish way.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.