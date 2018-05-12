Film preview

‘Releasing the film was like conducting a nuclear test’: John Abraham on his embattled ‘Parmanu’

The spat between the movie’s producers has finally been settled, paving the way for its release.

by 
Parmanu | JA Entertainment/Kyta Productions

The trailer launch of John Abraham’s embattled film Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran echoed its nationalistic theme. The event on Friday in Mumbai commenced at 3.45pm – the exact moment when India conducted a round of nuclear tests in Pokhran in Rajasthan in 1998.

“This is our country’s film,” the host declared, mirroring John Abraham’s dialogue from the trailer: “Whatever we achieve, it is for our country.”

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu recreates the build-up to the Pokhran tests. “It is a pro-Indian film,” Abraham said at the event in Mumbai. “For a lot of people here who are young, the reason why India is cool and why Indians feel cool is because of what happened at Pokhran. It is a history-defining moment.” The film, which also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani, will be released on May 25.

Play
Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran (2018).

The event was also aimed at telling the world that the battle between the movie’s producers, Abraham’s company JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment, has been settled. While Abraham alleged that KriArj had defaulted on payments, leading to numerous delays in the release, KriArj claimed that budget overruns had stalled the project. Abraham filed three complaints against KriArj for cheating, breach of trust, defamation and offences committed under the Information Technology Act.

The Bombay High Court on Friday ruled that KriArj will no longer be a part of the film, and that Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment will take on distribution duties.

Abraham acknowledged that the promotional activities have taken a hit due to the skirmish. “Releasing the film itself was like conducting a nuclear test, and it has finally happened,” he joked at the Mumbai event. “Controversies aside, it is the film that the people will talk about. We have got two weeks to run this film in terms of promotions. We don’t have the luxury of time to promote the film. But we have the luxury of a great subject. After a point, it’s not about a film anymore. It’s about credibility. We are vindicated. You want the audience to see a good film. So we fought our way and are standing here.”

Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran (2018)|Image credit: JA Entertainment/Kyta Productions.
Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran (2018)|Image credit: JA Entertainment/Kyta Productions.

For director Abhishek Sharma, who has directed the comedies Tere Bin Laden (2010), its sequel Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive (2016) and The Shaukeens (2014), the challenge was to keep the film informative and entertaining at the same time.

“It is a very entertaining film but we have maintained the fabric,” Sharma said. “The characters are fictional, but the plot is not. The incident was no less cinematic. To take that subject and to make an entertaining film was the biggest challenge. Probably that was the reason nobody in the film industry had attempted it.”

Abraham drew parallels between Ben Affleck’s American film Argo and Parmanu: “Like in Argo, even in this film, you will be on the end edge of your seats,” he declared.

The research for Parmanu included conversations with the Indian army personnel who were involved with the undercover mission. “We met one of the real people who was involved with Pokhran,” Sharma said. “He told us not to Bollywood-ise it. He helped me with a lot of details. My last question to him was about how the bomb looked like. And he told me when the meeting was over told me to use my imagination. Even off the record, some information was sensitive and confidential.”

Abraham, who was last seen in Abhinay Deo’s action drama Force 2 (2016), added that he was happy to make a return to the big screen with a film he believed in. “I like taking time,” Abraham said. “I wanted a good subject. I just wanted to do one film and do not have a problem taking my time. Instead of jogging your pelvic muscles in dance numbers, you have got to jog your brains also with some films.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.