Priyanka Chopra’s Marathi film on water shortage titled ‘Paani’

The movie, set in drought-prone Marathwada, is Priyanka Chopra’s fourth production in Marathi.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s next Marathi film will be titled Paani, her production company Purple Pebble Pictures announced on Tuesday. Directed by Adinath Kothare, Paani is inspired by the true story of a man living in a village named Nagdarwadi, which is located in Maharashtra’s drought-prone Marathwada region. The film will present a “tale of human struggle and true love, and aims to drive home a key message, critical to the world we live in today”, a press release said.

Paani features Adinath Kothare, Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave, Kishor Kadam, Girish Joshi and Rajit Kapoor. Filming began on May 10.

“There are many stories that reflect the realities of the world we live in and I believe it’s very important to showcase them and bring that message to more people in a way that they can connect with,” Chopra said in the press release. “Paani is one such story and we’re looking forward to working with Adinath.”

Paani is Purple Pebble Pictures’ fourth Marathi film. It has previously produced Rajesh Mapuskar’s National Award-winning comedy Ventilator (2016), Giridharan Swamy’s Kaay Re Rascala (2017), and the upcoming Firebrand, directed by Arunaraje Patil.

Chopra has also produced films in Bhojpuri (Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, 2016), Punjabi (Sarvann, 2017) and Sikkimese (Pahuna, 2017).

Play
Ventilator (2016).
Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.

