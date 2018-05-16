Indian television

‘Our own wonder woman’: Snake show ‘Naagin’ gears up for a third season

The latest season of the human serpent saga will be aired on television from June 2.

by 
Naagin 3 | Colours TV/Balaji Telefilms

Figurines of three nasty-looking serpents flanked by three poised actresses welcomed the media at a Mumbai venue on Tuesday evening. The popular television show Naagin is slithering into view for a third season on June 2, and will have three female characters instead of one.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms for the Colors television channel, the reptilian saga starred Mouni Roy in the lead role for the first two seasons. Roy has departed for Bollywood after playing Shivanya, who was killed at the end of the second season.

The new set of episodes features Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti. “The show is based on revenge,” Jyoti said in an interview at the event. “It is not a new concept. We have grown up watching Naagin’s stories on film and television. Of course, Naagin is our own wonder woman.”

Play
Naagin 3.

In keeping with the show’s main theme of revenge intertwined with love, the new season will revolve around Ruhi (Tanna), a serpent who finally reunites with her lover after years. But when an evil force comes between the lovers, she vows revenge. “My character is in love and she comes back and does shape shifting to take revenge,” Tanna said. “The basic reason for her revenge is her love.”

The latest season will move into new directions, the cast promised. “It is like a fresh start,” Hassanandani (Kkavyanjali, Ye Hai Mohabbatein) said. “You are playing a different role and you are starting from zero. Ekta [Kapoor] called me up one day and asked if I would do Naagin and I was jumping out of joy. I did not even know what the part was, but said yes. I then fell in love with the narration and my character.”

Hassanandani plays Vishaka, a serpent with dark shades. But the treatment will be subtle, the actress assured. “It is a difficult character to portray,” Hassanandani said. “The brief given to me was that you are doing bitchy stuff, but it shouldn’t look bitchy. So it is a very subtle thing. When you do regular soaps, there is a bit of overacting. So I had to take care of underplaying it.”

Jyoti, whose credits include the hit romantic show Qubool Hai, agreed that playing a serpent was a different ballgame. She plays Bela, the docile daughter of an innocent farmer. “The show is completely different from my role in Qubool Hai,” Jyoti said. “Of course, there are going to be comparisons. But where there is a challenge, there is going to be a fruitful result.”

Karishma Tanna (left) and Anita Hassanandani. Image credit: Colors Television.
Karishma Tanna (left) and Anita Hassanandani. Image credit: Colors Television.

As far as preparations are concerned, the cast declared that believing in their characters was half the work done. “When Superman flies, he does not doubt his capabilities and think about who does this kind of thing,” Jyoti said. “I just had to convince myself that there were serpents who could take human form. The moment you convince yourself, you can convince anybody else, and that is what I did.”

Pearl V Puri (Naagarjun-Ek Yoddha), who plays Jyoti’s romantic interest in the show, argued that Naagin is made up of as much reality as fantasy. “The characterisation in the show is very real,” Puri said. “It is very difficult to make a supernatural show very real. And trust me, they have done it this time. The VFX and special effects quality are tremendous and the best till date.”

The cast unanimously attributed the show’s monumental success to the high-octane drama. “In television, the script is the king and the credit goes to Balaji Telefilms,” Hassanandani said. “There is so much drama and intrigue that you want to watch more. I am sure that after Naagin 3, people would want a Naagin 4.” This also means that the pressure to be accepted is high: “At some point, I did feel some pressure that it is already so popular with a cast including Mouni Roy. I just told myself that it is all about your giving your 100 per cent,” Hassanandani added.

The cast of Naagin 3. Image credit: Colors Television.
The cast of Naagin 3. Image credit: Colors Television.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.

Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.

Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.

These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

Follow Jameson on Instagram for events and ideas on having a good time, the Irish way.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.