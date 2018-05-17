Documentary series based on Adnan Syed case that inspired ‘Serial’ podcast in the works

HBO and Sky have partnered to produce a four-part documentary series on the 1999 murder of Korean-American high school student Hae Min Lee and the subsequent conviction of her former boyfriend Adnan Syed. The case drew international attention after it was explored by the popular true-crime podcast Serial.
The Case Against Adnan Syed will re-examine the events leading up to Lee’s disappearance, the police investigation and Syed’s conviction in 2000, Variety reported. Produced by Jemima Khan’s Instinct Productions and Working Title TV, the documentary series will be directed by Amy Berg. The series is the latest collaboration between HBO and Sky, who previously co-produced nuclear drama series Chernobyl and recently announced comedy series Sally4ever.
Syed, now 38, has been in prison since 2000 and insists he is innocent. The first season of Serial (2014-’15), hosted by Sarah Koenig, highlighted various facets of the investigation and spoke to Syed at length. In 2016, Syed’s request for a new trial was granted.
The series will offer “ground-breaking revelations that challenge the state’s case”, Sky said.
“We’ll be offering viewers a compelling window into one of the most talked about murder cases in recent years,” Sky director of programming Zai Bennett revealed in a statement. “The hugely talented Amy Berg has unprecedented access to those closest to the investigation, which is sure to make unmissable viewing.”