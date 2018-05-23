Ekta Kapoor defends ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ against fans who want the show to end

Ekta Kapoor hit back at critics who expressed discontent with the ongoing storyline of the television serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, produced by her company, Balaji Telefilms, and currently being aired on Star Plus.
Based on Manju Kapur’s novel Custody, the Delhi-based series looks at the relationship between a divorced Punjabi businessman Raman Kumar Bhalla (Karan Patel) and a Tamil dentist Ishita Iyer (Divyanka Tripathi), whose infertility leads to major plot developments. Most recently, a character used the slur “Banjh” to insult Ishita.
For the past few days, Twitter users have been urging Kapoor to end the series, alleging that the plot was being stretched and it was ramping up its regressive tone. They used the hashtag #endyhm to voice their criticism. The criticism, interestingly, has come from the series’ own fan groups.
In response, Kapoor asked her critics to stop watching the series, adding that the series is made for an universal audience.