Charlie Sheen pitches for a ‘Two and a Half Men’ reboot in place of cancelled TV show ‘Roseanne’

As the ABC looks to fill the void created by the sudden cancellation of its hit sitcom Roseanne over a racist tweet by its star Roseanne Barr, controversial actor Charlie Sheen on Wednesday suggested that the network reboot his long-running show Two and a Half Men. “Adios Roseanne. Good riddance...The runway is now clear for our reboot,” the actor tweeted.
Two and a Half Men ended in 2015 after a 12-season run, but Sheen was ousted from the show in 2011 after publicly disparaging show creator Chuck Lorre. The actor was also struggling with substance abuse at the time. Sheen played Charlie Harper, a rich but lazy and pleasure-seeking jingle maker who shares his beach house with his perennially broke brother, Alan (Jon Cryer), and nephew Jake (Angus T Jones). After Sheen’s ouster, Two and a Half Men was renewed with Ashton Kutcher in the lead and ran for four more seasons.
Sheen was last seen in Martin Guigui’s action drama 9/11 (2017), alongside Whoopi Goldberg and Gina Gershon.
ABC cancelled Roseanne on Tuesday after Barr’s racist remarks about Valerie Jarrett, who was the former adviser to former President Barack Obama. The sitcom, centred on an American working class family, was the 10th season of a show that first ran from 1988-1997. The reboot had been posting high reviews since it was premiered in March and had been renewed for an 11th season prior to its sudden cancellation.
In a now-deleted tweet, Barr, the show’s main writer and executive producer, said about Jarret, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” Barr later apologised for the tweet and briefly went off Twitter. She returned the next day and has been very active on the platform since, apologising to her co-stars as well as sparring with them and others. She also later implied that a sleep medication was the reason for her remarks.