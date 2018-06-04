Shashanka Ghosh’s Veere Di Wedding has reportedly earned Rs 35.5 crores in its opening weekend, according to industry sources. The film is led by an all-female cast of Kareena Kapoor, Sonam K Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Anil Kapoor Films and Communication Network and Saffron Broadcast & Media, Veere Di Wedding was released across an estimated 2,177 screens on June 1. The comedy follows the friendship between four women, which is tested when one of them decides to get gets married. Marketed as a bold and uninhibited take on female friendship, the movie’s freely cussing and sexually liberated lead characters have been making headlines ever since the trailer was released.

After its release, the movie found itself in the middle of a social media storm. One scene featuring Swara Bhaskar’s character Sakshi pleasuring herself was both criticised and praised.

A few Twitter users noticed a pattern in all the tweets that found the scene offensive. All of them were similarly worded and were by users who claimed that the scene embarrassed their grandmothers who came to watch the film with them.

Swara Bhaskar eventually called out the trolls when the pattern became evident.

Hey @ReallySwara just watched #VeereDiWedding with my grandmother. We got embarrassed when that masturabation scene came on screen. as we came out of the theater my grandmother said " I'm hindustan and i am ashamed of #VeereDiWedding — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) June 1, 2018

For some weird reasons, people who cant spell “Masturbation” are going to watch #VeereDiWedding with their Grandmothers and want answers from @ReallySwara pic.twitter.com/CAB1ab5b4O — Joy (@Joydas) June 2, 2018

All grandmother's just supremely upset because they discovered after 60 years that masterbation was an option #VeereDiWedding — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) June 3, 2018

Wanna watch Veere Di Wedding today. Can anyone lend me their grandmother please? — That Goan Boy (@schmmuck) June 3, 2018

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!! 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️😆😆😆😆 https://t.co/KIUqMoOLRG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018

Bhaskar was also targetted for her views on Pakistan, where Veere Di Wedding has been banned. Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane took to Twitter to post what she claimed were two contrasting views held by Bhaskar about Pakistan.