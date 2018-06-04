In the trailer for Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, Dev (Rajniesh Duggal) wants to direct a family entertainer, but his lead actor Raj (Krushna Abhishek) has other plans. He wants kissing scenes and bikinis and decides to romance Dev’s girlfriend Ragini (Nazia Husain) on screen, making Dev very uncomfortable. Further complicating matters is the entry of the trigger-happy Don Arru (Mukul Dev), who also has his sights set on the hapless Ragini.

Described as a “comedy that will shake your brain”, Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle is the directorial debut of Vinod Tiwari and will be released on July 13.