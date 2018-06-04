A biopic on Narendra Modi is in the works and actor Paresh Rawal will play the prime minister, reported The Indian Express.

“We are just locking the script and hopefully it will be finished by August 15, and we will begin to shoot it in September or October,” Rawal told the publication. “It will be a hugely challenging role.”

Rawal, who is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a Member of Parliament, will also produce the film, added the publication. The report did not reveal much else about the cast, the director’s name, or the film’s title.

The 63-year-old actor will soon be seen as Sunil Dutt in Raju Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Sanju will be released on June 9.