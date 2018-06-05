“What does your name mean?” ask Pariyerum Perumal’s classmates. “Pari means a horse,” replies Perumal. “So the name means he who rides on horseback. It’s the name of god.”

Thus begins a man’s quest for dignity and respect in the teaser for Mari Selvaraj’s directorial debut Pariyerum Perumal. The protagonist (Kathir), is an aspiring lawyer, but has to fight social ridicule. Also starring Anandhi (Visaaranai, Trisha Illana Nayantharaa) and Yogi Babu, the film has music by Ranjith’s frequent collaborator Santhosh Narayanan. A release date is yet to be announced.

Pariyerum Perumal has been produced by Pa Ranjith, the director of the Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala, which will be released on June 7. While introducing the teaser on Twitter, Ranijth described the film’s protagonist as someone who “rises from the ground on his own”.