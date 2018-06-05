Aashiq Abu’s Malayalam hit Mayaanadhi will be remade in Hindi by filmmaker Joe Rajan, who has previously directed Luv U Soniyo (2012). The project is expected to go on the floors soon and will be bankrolled by Santosh Kuruvilla of Malayalam film Ee Ma Yau fame. Details of the cast have not yet been revealed. Marathi actor Sachin Pilgaonkar will also support the project, according to a statement from the team.

The Malayalam original, starring Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is about the turbulent relationship between Mathew, a man on the run and Aparna, an aspiring actress. Co-scripted by Dileesh Nair and Syam Puskaran, Mayaanadhi was released on December 22 to both critical and commercial acclaim.