In the trailer for Namrata Singh Gujral’s 5 Weddings, Nargis Fakhri’s character, a journalist, is told that if she writes an “Indian-themed story”, she could become the editor-in-chief of the publication she is working for in America. The topic she is asked to pick, of course, is Weddings in India, which Fakhri’s character says involves two things she hates. “But you’re from India,” her boss (Candy Clark) says to her. “I’m from Orange County,” Fakhri replies.

Fakhri embarks on a trip to India nevertheless and finds herself being chaperoned by a police officer played by Rajkummar Rao who has his own suspicions about the American journalist’s mission. Also starring Bo Derek and Candy Clark, 5 Weddings will be released on September 21.